In today’s world many areas of employment are opening up which were unheard of before. There are respectable jobs that are eliminating the need of going for a three or four year bachelor degree course. Instead you can gain skills pertaining particularly to your area of interest and this also enables you an earlier start than your peers.

Here’s a few.

1. Ethical Hacker

You can enroll into a course right after completing your 10th. Pays between 1.5-20+lakhs.

You just need to be interested in computer operations to be an ethical hacker! There are institutes offering courses on this which will issue you a Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Certification. You can pursue this course right after completing your 10th examinations. What’s more? The salary ranges from anywhere between 1.5 lakhs to 20+lakhs!

2. Photographer

You can take up a course after 10+2 and begin interning. Starting salary is around 3LPA.

What if you could make a living out of your passion for photography? Apparently, you can do by getting a diploma/certificate course in photography right after completing high school. You can begin by being a staff/ freelance photographer. Though it takes time to be a high-paid photographer, the starting salary is quite good at an average of 3LPA.

3. Politician

No minimum educational qualification required. Salary and allowances are quite good.

You need to be a 25+ Indian citizen and good networking skills to be a politician in India. No minimum educational qualification has been established yet, but talks are happening around the subject. However, if you want to enter the system and bring about some change, here’s your chance. The salaries vary from 1lakh to 12LPA plus other allowances.

4. Writer

Formal/informal training after 10+2. Need to practice a lot. Average starting salaries are 2.4LPA.

Well, to become a writer you need to write. A lot! Mandatory educational qualification is only till 10+2, you can get into formal or informal training after that. So, read a lot and keep writing if you aspire to be a successful writer someday. Average starting salaries are 2.4LPA, it increases as your quality of writing improves.

5. Modelling/Acting

No minimum educational qualification required. You can take up a course. Pay varies.

These careers are all about your confidence, looks and how you carry yourself. If you think you can pull it through you can join a diploma course in modelling/acting and make a career out of it. The pay-scale is varied depending upon the quality of your work and connections.

6. Personal Trainer

Course can be taken after 10+2. Pay could increase upto 80-90k per month eventually.

You need to have passed your 10+2 examinations, after which you can enroll into a 3-15 month course depending upon your preferences. There’s a high demand for personal trainers in India due to the rising health consciousness. Thus, it can prove to be a highly beneficial career. Even if you start at 10k per month, it can go upto 80-90k per month!

7. Dance Instructor

Initial training is needed. Minimum qualification needed is 10+2. Pay increases over time.

It is ideal to train under someone who is highly proficient in the art. There are academies all over India offering courses in dancing, the minimum qualification needed is 10+2. After the course intially you can intern under someone and thereafter go on to open your own academy. Income increases over time.

8. Real Estate Agent

Must be 19 years of age. License needs to be acquired. Pay varies.

It requires minimum of 18-19 years of age varying across states. Pre-license education hours have to be completed after which you should pass the real estate license examination of the concerned state. This job is also widely based on networking skills and having a knowledge of the internet is of profound help.

9. Purchasing Agent

You can start after 10+2. Need to know the laws. Pay depends upon industry.

There are various types of trades you can engage in, both within the country and outside. You need to procure a license for importing/exporting goods. It’s a huge industry with a lot of scope and the pay will depend upon the kind of division you associate yourself with. You can start after 10+2.

10. Registered Nurse

Minimum age limit is 17 years. Certificate programs offered after 10+2. Average salary 2.3LPA

You have to pass a certificate program offered by a number of institutes across India. The minimum age limit is 17 years of age and you should have cleared your 12th examinations from Arts or Science department. Average salary of a registered nurse is 2.3LPA

11. Graphic Designer

Diploma courses after 10+2. Average beginning salary is 2.5LPA.

After completing your 10+2 you can pursue a career in graphic designing by joining a 1 year or 2 year diploma course based on your preference. Creativity is very important factor for a career in design. A fresher in graphic designing can earn more than 2.5LPA

12. Make-up artists

No minimum educational qualification required. Average pay starts at 15k per month, increases later.

Educational qualification is not a necessary criteria to be a make-up artist. However, there are institutes that offer diploma/certificate courses that you can opt for. The integral skills required are stamina, patience and an eye for detail. Even for a newbie, the pay starts from 15k per month which can go up to 15k per day in the film industry!

13. Creative Home Decor

No minimum educational qualification required. Need creativity and connectivity.

Nowadays, there is a high demand for hand-made products for home decoration. The number of things that can be made covers a broad spectrum, thus there is wide choice based on your preference. You can associate with companies that sell hand-made products or you can sell them independently over the internet.

14. Web Developer/ Designer

You can take up a diploma course after 10+2. Salary ranges from 1.5-6LPA.

A bachelor’s degree is not the only way you can become a web developer. If you are passionate enough and can learn quickly, you can enroll yourself into a diploma course. As experience strongly matters in this field, this enables you a head-start. The salary can be anywhere around 1.5lakhs- 6lakhs depending on your experience.

15. Game Designer

Certificate and Diploma courses after 10+2. Can earn between 30-70k per month.

This is a budding industry in India, one which you can join right after 10+2. There are many certificates and diploma programs being offered by various institutions. You have to begin as a trainee who is paid around Rs 7000 to 10,000 per month. After attaining some hands-on experience, you can easily earn between Rs 30,000 to Rs.70,000 per month.

16. Professional YouTuber

No minimum educational qualification required. You can earn through AdSense, Sponsored Videos and Affiliate Marketing.

This is one of the most interesting career prospects that you can venture into. There is no age bar or educational requirement. The channel can be about anything that interests you and with which you think you can attract viewers. You can earn through AdSense, Sponsored Videos and Affiliate Marketing. Make sure that you come up with interesting content often.

17. Professional Blogger

No minimum educational qualification required. Can earn through advertisements.

Just like with a YouTube channel, you can blog about anything you want. Once your blog gets popular enough, you can earn money through a variety of sources which include engaging with your readers in providing services or through advertisement. You can check out the success stories of famous bloggers in India.

18. Cabin Crew Member

Diploma courses after 10+2. Starting salaries are from 3.6LPA.

You can choose the length of the course you want to opt for, it ranges from 1-3 years. A diploma program is enough to start a career in this field. This profession requires lot of hard work, commitment, smartness and total dedication. Your earnings can start from 3.6 lakh and even higher depending upon the airline you are associated with.

19. Commercial Pilot

Training after 10+2 in Science Stream. Salary ranges from 1.5-5 lakhs per month.

If you have passed your 10+2 with science and have aspirations of being a pilot, you can obtain a Student Pilot License (SPL) by registering at a flying club which is recognized by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Government of India. After which you have to acquire the Private Pilot License (PPL) and Commercial Pilot Licence(CPL) through training. Salary ranges from 1.5-5 lakhs per month!

20. Radio/Video Jockey

No minimum educational qualification required. Pay varies.

Typically a high school certificate is enough to pursue a career in this field. You should have the ability to entertain the audience, being witty is a bonus. The beginning salary could be low but it increases with experience in the field.

21. Stock Market professionals

Minimum age limit is 21 years. Can start working after 10+2 after registering with SEBI.

You need to have a detailed knowledge and a genuine interest of how the market works to be a successful professional. The minimum age limit is 21 years but a 10+2 qualification is enough. You must also register with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The basic salary is low, but bonus is a large part of the income which depends upon performance.

22. Tourism Professionals

Certificate and Diploma courses after 10+2. Pay depends upon career option.

You can do a diploma or a certificate course in different branches of tourism depending upon your interest. Tourism is a growing industry in India and the job prospects are quite high. Moreover such a profession allows you to travel across the globe! There are different career prospects as being a travel consultant or running a travel agency.

23. Fashion/Interior Designing

Diploma courses after 10+2. Freshers start from 30k per month.

Diploma courses in designing can be pursued right after high school. You have to have a creative bent of mind and an ability to understand the client’s needs. Career prospects are better if you complete your diploma from a renowned institute. Typically a fresher in the field earns around 30k per month.

Thus in today’s world it’s really not necessary to follow the rat race and pursue what everyone else is pursuing. You can give your career a different turn by following your passion and engaging in any of these fields.