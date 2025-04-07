Gen Z Investors, welcome to your first real market panic. If you checked your Instagram this morning and saw people having a meltdown over the stock market crash and then panic-rushed to your own portfolio and gasped, you’re not alone.

The image is just representational. Markets are redder than your ex’s flag.

Indian stock markets tanked 5% on Monday, with the Sensex diving over 3,914 points and Nifty down by 1,146, opening at 71,449 and 21,758 respectively. The reason? Global panic after US President Trump slapped steep tariffs on several countries, including India. In response, China hit back with equal force. Basically, it’s a full-blown trade war – and the markets are spiraling.

Big names like Tata Steel, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra saw major losses. The tech, auto, and metal sectors took the worst hits. Globally, things look even worse – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped over 10%.

So, what does this mean for you?

If you’re into SIPs or recently started investing, you might see red in your portfolio. But don’t panic. Experts are calling this a “wait and watch” phase. As per Indian Express, Trump’s tariffs are not for long. Plus, India’s direct exports to the US aren’t huge, and a new trade deal is reportedly in the works. Fingers crossed!

TL;DR: The market’s freaking out, but it’s not the end of the world. If you’re investing for the long term, breathe. Stay calm. And maybe don’t open your Groww or Zerodha app for a few days.

Welcome to adulthood. This is what global politics does to your money.