While our broke asses are ‘hustling’ to be underpaid every month, there are pets in the world who have a net worth. And not just it, in some cases, their wealth can even sponsor our lives. Like, for real. Not that we recommend this sort of dependency, but you can lead a lavish life off their wealth.

Some are owned by billionaire celebrities, others are celebrities themselves. These pets lead a life of dreams. They have trust funds and have a substantial sum from their owner’s wills to their name. Here are 6 of the richest celebrity pets in the world –

1. Gunther VI | Over ₹3,320 crore

Gunther VI is apparently the world’s richest dog. His wealth and ultra-luxurious life have been the subject of Netflix’s docu-series Gunther’s Millions. Gunther is a German Shepard with a reported net worth of $400 million, over ₹3,320 crore. He’s the heir to his grandfather, German Shepard Gunther III, who was owned by Karlotta Leibenstein, a mysterious German Countess.

2. Nala | Over ₹830 crore

Nala is the most popular cat on Instagram who holds a Guinness World Record for the same. She is a Siamese and Tabby-mix cat who was rescued from a shelter. According to a 2023 report by The Economic Times, her net worth is $100 million, over ₹830 crore.

3. Olivia Benson | Over ₹805 crore

Taylor Swift adopted Olivia Benson, a Scottish Fold cat, in 2014. She is named after the protagonist of American crime drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She is the second of three cats Swift mothers. Benson has appeared in a host of commercials and music videos. Reportedly, her net worth is a whopping $97 million, over ₹805 crore.

4. Oprah Winfrey’s pet dogs | Over ₹249 crore

Oprah Winfrey has petted many dogs over the years. According to last year’s report from Moneycontrol, each of her dogs will receive $30 million, over ₹249 crore, upon her passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Choupette | Over ₹107 crore

Choupette is a Birman cat who belonged to the Late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. According to a Harper Bazaar report, Choupette now lives under the care of her former nanny in Paris. Her life still continues to be as lavish. It is reported that her net worth is around $13 million, over ₹107 crore.

6. Doug The Pug | Over ₹12 crore

Doug The Pug’s Instagram declares him as the OG celebrity dog. According to a CNBC TV18 report from last year, this little content creator’s net worth is around $1.5 million, over ₹12 crore.

Feeling bad already? Well, this is the natural calamity called our life.