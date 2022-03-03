First thing first, who is an angel investor? An Angel investor is basically an investor who gives financial support to businesses or startups in the very beginning in exchange for a small share in the business or as a debt. They are the 'angels' for businesses because they help them at a time when no one else would.

Before we get started, let's understand what round and portfolio companies mean since we would be using it a few times in the article.

Rounds

A startup receives funding at different stages of its incorporation. When the startup raises funds for the first time, it's called Round A funding; when they raise funds the second time, it's called Round B funding, so on and so forth. Here, rounds refer to the number of times the investors has participated in funding.

Portfolio Companies

Portfolio Companies refer to the group of companies investors have a stake in. All companies in which the investors have invested in is said to be their portfolio companies.

Now, let's have a look at top 5 angel investors of India.

1. Kunal Shah

Kunal Shah is the founder of CRED and the founder and ex-CEO of Freecharge. He was also a part-time partner at Y combinator and advisor for companies like Sequoia Capital, AngelList, Times Group, etc.

He has invested in several famous ventures, like Unacademy, TVF, Innov8, Shuttl, Razorpay, etc. Kunal Shah has participated in 124 rounds and has 118 portfolio companies under his umbrella that have raised a total of $1,381 million.

2. Rohit Bansal

Rohit Bansal is the co-founder of Snapdeal. An IIT graduate, he has been an investor at the venture capital firm Titan Equity since 2011. Titan Capital prefers to be the 'first investor' that an entrepreneur brings on board at the seed level. Titan Capital has invested in companies like Ola, Mamaearth, UrbanCompany, Razorpay, etc.

Rohit Bansal has participated in 123 rounds and has 104 portfolio companies that have raised a total of $1,097 million.

3. Anupam Mittal

The Shark Tank India famed judge, Anupam Mittal, is a Boston College graduate and has been in business for over 20 years. He founded People Group in 2001 and serves as its CEO. People Group has created businesses like Shaadi.com, Makaan.com, etc.

Anupam Mittal is also a prominent investor. He has participated in 119 rounds and has 100 portfolio companies.

4. Kunal Bahl

Kunal Bahl is the co-foudner of Snapdeal and Titan Capital. He also keeps the view of being the first investor for budding entrepreneurs. Tital Capital has also invested in companies like Shadowfox, Bira, Khatabook, etc.

Kunal Bahl has participated in 119 rounds and has 105 portfolio companies. His portfolio companies have raised a total of $1,089 million. In case you are looking to raise seed capital, you can drop a detailed mail at [email protected]

5. Rajan Anandan

Rajan Anandan is the Managing Director of Sequoia Capital. He has previously served as the Managing Director of Microsoft India and Vice President of Google India and SEA.

Studied at prestigious institutions like MIT and Stanford University, Rajan Anandan has participated in 112 rounds and has 90 portfolio companies.

