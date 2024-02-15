As the majority of us sulked about being single yesterday, some, among us, who’re in relationships actually celebrated Valentine’s Day. You know, with gifts and love. And thanks to instant deliveries having become a thing, people ordered loads of what you may consider ‘lovey-dovey’ products for their partners. In fact, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa has some VERRY INTERESTING insights to share.

Dhindsa took to ‘X’ and shared insights from Valentine’s Day purchases, and here are some stats you might wanna know –

1. Things were WILD for V-Day. And an unlikely demand for ‘handcuffs’ sure does prove that

We have never seen more searches for "handcuffs" on blinkit than today 😂 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 14, 2024

2. When we say wild, we really mean it. People were seeking ‘personal massagers’…

If you know, you KNOWWW

3. Condom sales increased by FOUR times as compared to any other regular Wednesday

Last stat for today (a lot of folks here have been waiting for this one😂) –



We've sold 4X more condoms compared to a regular Wednesday. And I'm told that we'll get more demand in the next couple of hours — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 14, 2024

4. It may not surprise you to know but people were also HELL romantic on V-Day

We've already done highest..



– ever roses & bouquets delivered in a day

– ever chocolates delivered in a day

– OPM (Orders per minute)

– most teddies sold in a day



And it's just 6:10 PM. Pretty sure we'll end up hitting our highest ever orders in a day too (NYE 2023 is highest… pic.twitter.com/wGLOp2Bor2 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 14, 2024

5. There was a hike in beauty products as well

Looks like a lot of couples are going out today! Sales of beauty products compared to just last Wednesday (Rose day) are way higher.



Already sold 3.5X more lipsticks compared to a regular Wednesday 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wvQN3dlAfx — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 14, 2024

6. It was a heavily gift-driven day

~32% of all orders going out today are gift orders! 🫶



We even launched a completely new flow on the app and a special packaging bag for Valentine's gifting. The bag looks pretty cool imo https://t.co/mSLvHgnUwL pic.twitter.com/3hoadnHyaj — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 14, 2024

7. Somebody even wanted to be a delivery partner for their girlfriend

Things you do for love.

India is clearly not for beginners 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/JIqwpls2pN — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 14, 2024

How did you celebrate your Valentine’s Day? If you’re single – NOTHING PERSONAL.