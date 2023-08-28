The most common advice we receive when we start working is to save funds. While some do listen and make a schedule, most of us ignore this advice. In several threads, people reveal the moment they realized the importance of saving money, and the answers are quite honest!

1. “After my mother passed away when I was 17. I hardly ever had a chance to leave the house – and therefore, couldn’t get a job. After a year, I grew tired of feeling like I was chained to my house, so I packed up my stuff and moved in with my boyfriend and his family. And it was then that I was actually able to get a job and start saving money. And after only 4 years, me and that boyfriend (now fiancé), bought a house.” –YeetPeaa

2. “I only ever buy things that I use. Sometimes, my money runs out before I buy all the things I need. You can only save if you actually have a steady income that exceeds your cost of living. I went to college and everything and all that got me was debt.” –EmpatheticBadger

3. “When I acknowledged how much debt I actually have and realized that my future goals do not align with my current financial circumstances – it was a harsh reality.” –LilyPadHats

4. “When I realized that I would one day have to pay for stuff. I saved every penny I made and every birthday or other occasion gift I got. That went a long way in helping me get my first car, my degree, etc. My friends would go out and spend money, and I would watch and get water instead of whatever they were ordering. But hey, it was a sacrifice that led me to a career and my own place.” –Ladidaladidi

5. “When I had to pay for my visa application, lost my job for a month, got COVID-19, had to escape my toxic flatmate, and then got into a car accident – all in the span of one month. I had absolutely no money and I couldn’t ask anyone for help. Things could go wrong all at the same time when you least expect it and sometimes your savings is the only thing you can count on.” –wiinna

6. “Losing my job (as a fairly well-paid engineering manager in the defense industry) and having to sell my house during the housing crash in the early ’90s ended up in retrospect. It took me roughly 6 years to get back to anywhere near my former career trajectory after landing a good position in the cellular industry.” –AK55

7. “When my family’s finances went to ruin and I saw how stressed my mother was.” –HopSkipJumpJack

8. “25, I was under the impression the government covers your retirement. No one had ever told me that you need to plan for that.” –Anonymous

To conclude, it’s important to start saving up as soon as possible.