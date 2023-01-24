A stock exchange is a forum where stockbrokers and traders can buy and sell securities such as shares, bonds and other financial instruments. The stock exchange serves as a gauge of an economy’s health and the world’s economic strength. Here are the world’s largest stock exchanges by market capitalisation of listed companies, as of October 2022.

1. New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), USA| $22.11 Trillion

The New York Stock Exchange is one of the USA's stock exchanges and is located at 11 Wall Street, New York City, USA. It was incorporated in 1792 and is the largest in the world with a market capitalization of $22.11 trillion.

FT

2. National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), USA | $17.23 Trillion

National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) is the world’s second-largest stock exchange. Located at 151 W, 42nd Street, New York City, it has a market capitalization of $17.23 trillion.

Forbes

3. Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), China | $5.98 Trillion

China’s Shanghai Stock exchange ranks at number three on the world’s largest stock exchange list, with a market cap of $5.98 trillion. It was established in 1866 but the 1947 Chinese revolution led to its adjournment. The modern foundation for its re-establishment was laid in 1990, and it’s now the largest stock exchange in Asia.

ET Auto

4. European New Exchange Technology (EURONEXT), Europe | $5.52 Trillion

European New Exchange Technology, or Euronext, was founded in the year 2000. Operating listing venues in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo, Milan and Paris, there are over 1900 companies listed on Euronext with a market capitalization of $5.52 trillion, as of October 2022.

FT

5. Japan Exchange Group (JPX) | $4.91 Trillion

Japan Exchange Group, or JPX, is a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. It was established in 1949 and is located at 2-1 Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. It has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion.

TAdviser

6. Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), China | $4.23 Trillion

China’s Shenzhen Stock Exchange ranks number six on the list of the world’s largest stock exchanges with a market cap of $4.23 trillion. Founded in 1990, it is one of the three stock exchanges independently operating in China, the others being the Beijing Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Caixin Global

7. Hong Kong Exchanges (HKEX) | $3.36 Trillion

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange was established in the year 1891 and has 2,538 listed companies as of the end of 2020. With a combined market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, it is the fourth-largest stock exchange in Asia.

Wiki

8. National Stock Exchange (NSE), India | $3.28 Trillion

India ranks number eight on the list of the largest stock exchanges in the world, with a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion. It was founded in 1992 and is located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries is the top company listed on the NSE with a market cap of ₹16,34,013 crores, followed by TCS (₹12,57,195 crores) and HDFC Bank (₹9,45,427 crores).

ET

The Saudi Stock Exchange and LSE Group, UK are next on the world’s largest stock exchanges list with a market cap of $2.86 trillion and $2.82 trillion, respectively.