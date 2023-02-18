The world of stats is amazing, it helps you put a lot of things in perspective. Buying an iPhone is an aspiration of many. It has that cool factor and a sense of accomplishment for people who haven’t been served everything on a silver platter. An iPhone is most of the time a gift from the first salary that people give to themselves. But how much of a yearly salary do people from different countries need to spend to afford the latest iPhone 14? Let’s use stats to put it in perspective.

Apple

1. Nigeria – 69%

The median yearly salary in Nigeria is around $2,273.72. With the base model iPhone 14 128GB costing $1,571.57 after taxes, one needs to spend around 69% of the yearly salary to purchase it, which is approximately 1,437.67 hours of work, or 179.71 days of work. The most expensive model, iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB, costs 133.32% of the yearly salary.

ArchDaily

2. Bangladesh – 59%

The median yearly salary in Bangladesh is around $2,286.35. It’s the 3rd least affordable country in the world to purchase an iPhone 14, which costs around $1,348.96 after taxes. One needs to spend around 59% of their yearly salary to buy the base model iPhone 14 128GB, which is approximately 1,227.21 hours of work, or 153.40 days of work. The top iPhone 14 model costs 113.80% of the yearly salary.

ADVERTISEMENT Britannica

3. Egypt – 50%

The median yearly salary in Egypt is around $2,856.52, so to buy the base model of the iPhone 14 ($1,428.12 after tax), one would need to spend around 50% of their annual salary. This is approximately 1,039.90 hours of work or 129.99 days of work. The most expensive model, iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB, costs 96.43% of the yearly salary.

Visa First

4. India – 42%

ADVERTISEMENT When it comes to India, it is the tenth least affordable country to buy an iPhone 14. The median yearly salary in India is $2,376.49. With the base model costing $1,002.43 after taxes, one needs to spend around 42% of their salary to buy it. This is approximately 877.36 hours of work or 109.67 days of work. The most expensive model of iPhone 14 costs 81.36% of the yearly salary.

Finnair

5. Turkey – 26%

The base model of iPhone 14 costs $1,699.80 after taxes in Turkey. In terms of price, it is the most expensive country in the world to buy an iPhone from. The median yearly salary in Turkey is around $6,421.93, which means one needs to spend 26% of their annual salary to buy an iPhone 14. This is approximately 550.55 hours of work or 68.82 days of work. The top model costs 51.05% of the yearly salary.

Britannica

6. Kazakhstan – 20%

The median yearly salary in Kazakhstan is $5,964.60 and the base model of the iPhone 14 costs $1,200.18 after taxes. This means that to buy an iPhone 14, one needs to spend around 20.12% of their annual salary, which is approximately 418.53 hours of work or 52.32 days of work. The most expensive model of iPhone 14 costs around 38.81% of the annual salary.

Travel Triangle

7. China – 12%

The base model of iPhone 14 costs $862.22 after taxes in China, and in terms of price, it’s the second most affordable country in the world to buy an iPhone from. With the median yearly salary being $6,786.20, the base model costs around 12.71% of it. This is approximately 264.28 hours of work or 33.03 days of work. Whereas the top model costs around 24.51% of the yearly salary.

ADVERTISEMENT Britannica

8. Spain – 5%

The median yearly salary in Spain is around $20,294.14 and the base model of iPhone 14 costs around $1,008.89 there. This means one needs to spend 4.97% of their yearly salary or 59.66% of their monthly salary to buy it. This is approximately 13 days of work. The most expensive variant of the iPhone 14 costs 9.59% of the yearly salary.

CNN

9. UK – 3%

ADVERTISEMENT The median salary in the UK is $32,622.46 per annum. With the base model of iPhone 14 costing $976.48, one needs to spend around 2.99% of their yearly salary to buy it. This is around 8 days of work. The most expensive iPhone 14 model costs 5.77% of the yearly salary.

TripAdvisor

10. USA – 1.8%

The USA is the third most affordable country to buy an iPhone 14. The median salary there is $47,972.69 and the base model costs $881.64, which is around 1.84% of the yearly salary. This means one can buy an iPhone 14 with just 5 days of work. The most expensive model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB, costs $1,700.54, which is around 3.54% of the yearly salary.

Visit The USA

11. Luxembourg – 1.6%

The median salary in Luxembourg is around $61,173.60 and the base model of iPhone 14 costs $985.22 there. This means Luxembourg citizen needs to spend only 1.61% of their yearly salary, around 4 days of work, to buy it. The most expensive model costs $1,900.32, which is around 3.11% of the yearly salary.

Daniela Santos Araújo

When it comes to the price, Japan is the least expensive country to buy an iPhone 14, with Turkey being the most expensive. So, maybe next time, ask your friends coming from Japan to get you one.

The data is taken from CompareDial.