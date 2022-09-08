Each year Apple launches a new iPhone, and each year Apple is roasted by Twitteratis. The Apple event happened yesterday, where they launched their new designs. The "new" designs are so similar to the old ones that even Steve Job's daughter couldn't help but roast it through a meme. Look!

And how can Twitteratis stay behind? They came up with hilarious memes - some roasting Apple, some roasting themselves.

Apple naming the pill cutout the “Dynamic Island” is the most Apple thing they’ve ever Appled pic.twitter.com/tNWR21XqL1 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 7, 2022

iphone 13 vs iphone 14 pic.twitter.com/yn70pY6rV8 — 2k💧 (@spaceeong) September 7, 2022

People ready to buy #iPhone14



Me with my android phone:- pic.twitter.com/0QdMgzXDTI — Pintu Kumar (@KumarPintu1222) September 7, 2022

Steve Jobs looking at the iPhone 14 pic.twitter.com/T3R09GRSDT — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) September 8, 2022

Me : “I want Iphone 14 pro , Airpods pro 2,Watch series 8 “

Also me : #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/LWOXY4l7CB — Roshan Shah 🩺🇳🇵 (@imRshah19) September 7, 2022

Me waiting for #iPhone14 to drop, so that iPhone 13 price drops, so that iPhone 12 price drops so that I can buy iPhone 11. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/n5ejwUlThN — Patel Meet (@mn_google) September 6, 2022

YouTube videos when iphone 14 is out 🥺😂😂 #iPhone14 pic.twitter.com/3eGosd4GWM — THE BOXER GUY (@peterdcomedian) September 1, 2022

So, are you switching to iPhone 14? Let us know in the comments below!