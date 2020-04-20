Sometimes you don't want to cook because it takes time & effort and, like all of us, the lockdown has made you a lazy bum.
If you still can't bring yourself to put in the effort, here are a few quick and simple fixes. Try these 13 recipes and bhookh ko kaho bye-bye.
1. Easy Bhakarwadi Chaat:
Add some spice to your life. Find the recipe here.
2. Pinwheel Sandwich
Give your stomach a healthy treat. Find the recipe here.
3. Rajma Salad
Are you ready for it? Find the recipe here.
4. Cabbage Apple Slaw
It looks delicious. Find the recipe here.
5. Papri Chaat
Add some Chat-pat in your life. Find the recipe here.
6. Palak Raita
Healthy and yummy! Find the recipe here.
7. Falooda
Missing your street food during lockdown? Find the recipe here.
8. Mango Sev Puri
Give youself a Khatta Meetha treat. Find the recipe here.
9. Pudina Chaas
Try this refreshing healthy drink. Find the recipe here.
10. Aloo Chaat
Nothing can beat this. Find the recipe here.
11. Curried Tofu Salad
Taste bhi aur heath bhi. Find the recipe here.
12. Cucumber Mint Salad
Up for some cool-ness? Try this. Find the recipe here.
13. Cobb Salad Stuffed Pita Pockets
You will need some hard-boiled eggs for this. Find the recipe here.