Sometimes you don't want to cook because it takes time & effort and, like all of us, the lockdown has made you a lazy bum.

If you still can't bring yourself to put in the effort, here are a few quick and simple fixes. Try these 13 recipes and bhookh ko kaho bye-bye.

1. Easy Bhakarwadi Chaat:

Add some spice to your life. Find the recipe here.

2. Pinwheel Sandwich

Give your stomach a healthy treat. Find the recipe here.

3. Rajma Salad

Are you ready for it? Find the recipe here.

4. Cabbage Apple Slaw

It looks delicious. Find the recipe here.

5. Papri Chaat

Add some Chat-pat in your life. Find the recipe here.

6. Palak Raita

Healthy and yummy! Find the recipe here.

7. Falooda

Missing your street food during lockdown? Find the recipe here.

8. Mango Sev Puri

Give youself a Khatta Meetha treat. Find the recipe here.

9. Pudina Chaas

Try this refreshing healthy drink. Find the recipe here.

10. Aloo Chaat

Nothing can beat this. Find the recipe here.

11. Curried Tofu Salad

Taste bhi aur heath bhi. Find the recipe here.

12. Cucumber Mint Salad

Up for some cool-ness? Try this. Find the recipe here.

13. Cobb Salad Stuffed Pita Pockets

You will need some hard-boiled eggs for this. Find the recipe here.