Sometimes you don't want to cook because it takes time & effort and, like all of us, the lockdown has made you a lazy bum.
If you still can't bring yourself to put in the effort, here are a few quick and simple fixes. Try these 13 recipes and bhookh ko kaho bye-bye.

1. Easy Bhakarwadi Chaat:

Source: archanaskitchen

Add some spice to your life. Find the recipe here.

2. Pinwheel Sandwich

Source: yummyfoodrecipes

Give your stomach a healthy treat. Find the recipe here.

3. Rajma Salad

Source: whiskaffair

Are you ready for it? Find the recipe here.

4. Cabbage Apple Slaw

Source: cookingclassy

It looks delicious. Find the recipe here.

5. Papri Chaat

Source: wikipedia

Add some Chat-pat in your life. Find the recipe here.

6. Palak Raita

Source: thecookingjar

Healthy and yummy! Find the recipe here.

7. Falooda

Source: theflavorbender

Missing your street food during lockdown? Find the recipe here.

8. Mango Sev Puri

Source: robinage

Give youself a Khatta Meetha treat. Find the recipe here.

9. Pudina Chaas

Source: relishthebite

Try this refreshing healthy drink. Find the recipe here.

10. Aloo Chaat

Source: myfoodstory

Nothing can beat this. Find the recipe here.

11. Curried Tofu Salad

Source: eatingwell

Taste bhi aur heath bhi. Find the recipe here.

12. Cucumber Mint Salad

Source: ndtv

Up for some cool-ness? Try this. Find the recipe here.

13. Cobb Salad Stuffed Pita Pockets

Source: fox34

You will need some hard-boiled eggs for this. Find the recipe here.