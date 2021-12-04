Ever wanted to talk about your mental health but didn't know how? Well, this cafe in Mohali by Angel D’Souza has been set up with an aim to give people a head start.

The 21-year-old Psychology student started a cafe that offers therapy and a place for people to talk about their mental health, while seeking help.

Angel shared that it was 3 Idiots and the death of a student in the film, that inspired her to talk about mental health.

I always knew I wanted to start some kind of helpline for people who are lonely, sad, or have nobody to talk to. I want to normalise talking about mental health. There’s still so much stigma around it.

- Angel told VICE

Called Your Sugar Daddy, this mental health cafe with an eye catching name is a pet friendly cafe with a 'Mental health wall of positivity' that aims to make people feel good.

The cafe will soon begin offering dog therapy and art therapy sessions to provide a wholesome experience.

People can come here, talk about their mental health issues and take part in the various therapies offered here. It is also a pet-friendly cafe, anyone can come to eat, laugh and heal here.

- Angel told Indian Express

Angel is also a passionate baker so the cakes at this cafe were bound to look this delicious!

We're glad someone is taking the conversation forward!

If you or someone you know are suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).

