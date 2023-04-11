Spices have been synonymous with Indian cuisines for ages. We are widely known to embrace masalas in every desi dish out there. ‘Coz why not? Spices like garam masala, turmeric, and red chilli powder bring a great flavour that suits our taste buds. When desis shift to foreign countries, they dearly miss Indian food. Though some restaurants offer desi cuisines, the taste is often compromised.

Source: Some Indian Girl

A restaurant in the United States has found a solution to it. The restaurant mentions spice levels in its food menu. The categories will make you laugh out loud.

Twitter user Aditi Shekar (@aditishekar), trying to order Paneer Butter Masala at a US restaurant, took to the micro-blogging platform to share a screenshot of the spice levels. The screenshot shows the price of the dish as $15.49. “Paneer (cottage cheese) cooked in a tomato base and topped with creamy butter,” it reads.

A representational image of Paneer Butter Masala. Source: Geek Robocook

Coming to spices, the list features levels starting from ‘zero spice’ to ‘Indian spicy’.

“I just tried to order Indian food in Bethesda and this is hilarious,” the Twitter user wrote.

Here’s the tweet in discussion:

I just tried to order Indian food in Bethesda and this is hilarious: pic.twitter.com/H6EccABzcy — Aditi Shekar (@aditishekar) April 8, 2023

Another Twitter user pointed out that it must be from a restaurant called Biryani City and how they have the most hilarious descriptions of the spice levels.

For example, American Mild (1/4 chilli) is described as ‘Really Really Really Mild. You can taste the protein and you sample the awesomeness that your taste buds are longing for (sic).’ Indian Spicy (3 chilli) reads, ‘Do a little dance, break a little sweat, get spicy tonight.’

Source: Twitter

That’s gotta be Biryani City 👀 pic.twitter.com/5xSSFxRWsb — Wynn Hansen (@wynn_atwork) April 9, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

Indian Mild: you know what it is — Wynn Hansen (@wynn_atwork) April 9, 2023

This is perfect bc if you’re asking me about spice level, this is the exact question on my mind. 🤔 https://t.co/FVdgeOcHcm — Sherelle Johnson | Copywriting & Coaching ✨ (@sherellesays) April 10, 2023

i need this for every restaurant. sick of ordering barely spicy food https://t.co/45INoR21Mc — sweet angel doll baby (@ohhsojenuine) April 11, 2023

This is… beautiful 🥹😂 https://t.co/BJkfFXeltk — Suman | Seattle Hypewoman (@SumanxSays) April 10, 2023

I need more ethnic eateries to get like this https://t.co/ncqrrrdkZC — burgergirl🐮 (@KosEquis) April 10, 2023

this is so helpful omg really puts spice level in perspective lol https://t.co/Z3KiuFSmER — non, regrette (@saltyylips) April 10, 2023

I have been to this restaurant and I ordered an “Indian medium” and yes it was exactly what me, an Indian, thought of as moderately spicy. No notes, every Indian restaurant should do this https://t.co/hVU5QqyHai — taco belle (@animalologist) April 10, 2023

I love that they made a chart for their scale 💀 https://t.co/T9vZe2eyK1 — Henry 🐺🏳️‍🌈 (@UXHenry) April 10, 2023

I desperately want to go here because I bet the food is the fucking best https://t.co/xiMdDpil8g — Edgar Allan Bitch (Saf) – Piratically Queer™️ (@edgar_a_bitch) April 10, 2023

*laugh in American Medium* https://t.co/YVXtknpX9Z — Friends Call Me Shoe (@A__Shoesmaker) April 11, 2023

Forget about Indian/American mild/spicy. Why would you pay $15+ for paneer butter masala? Utter rip off. https://t.co/WMG04rdLwE — ХК Шаран (@KpobvXene3o) April 10, 2023

It’s perfect. Isn’t it? Can we have this level of categorisation in desi restaurants, please?