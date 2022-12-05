And just like we desis can’t stop experimenting with global dishes in India, now foreigners seem to take its revenge from South Asians. And it is certainly quite unpleasant to watch one of our favourite Mughlai dishes go through such torture.

So, UK has its own version of chicken korma recipe and a video of its preparation is going viral on Twitter.

The clip posted by @TastyUK shows someone adding ingredients one by one to cook ‘one pot of chicken korma’. In the video, chicken breast pieces are dropped inside the cooking utensil even before onions reach caramelised state. A few seconds later, basmati rice, which has no connection to chicken korma, are mixed with it. Then comes water followed by raisins. Of course, there is more.

Watch the video yourself ‘coz main akele hi kyun jhelun?

Indians, Pakistanis, I mean, whole desi Twitter is pissed at it:

What in the name of colonial cuisine blasphemy is this. https://t.co/5l7fCYAeg3 — Vote. (@nizambakeri) December 5, 2022

scratching my head rn https://t.co/QxxFyJzeiS — reya !! (@gautiertwt) December 5, 2022

Woe be on your followers who take this seriously. Cant wait to show this video to my mom (our family qorma expert) and see the horrified look on her face. https://t.co/3rXMGW3JEw — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) December 5, 2022

yeh kya hai bawkwaas disgusting i despise the british https://t.co/F6aDlPaJDc — 🧑🏾‍🎤 (@segashawty) December 5, 2022

Obbsession of Non Subcontinent people : Add chicken to anything and call it "Chicken Quorma"😭😭😭😭



You guys have no right to live on this planet earth @TastyUK 😡. Leave it and go to Mercury https://t.co/g4IPTOypAs — Hafsa Akbar (@meHafsa_A) December 5, 2022

I need a minute https://t.co/BpuC5AcdGw — little freak (@abluestesfaye) December 5, 2022

It really doesn't hurt to saute the onion for a lil bit https://t.co/gDerF05JB7 — sya⁷ (@dustofeuphoria) December 5, 2022

Years of colonising people bring u to this??? https://t.co/IkmmWAKvWC — sof @depresso slow damage (@noizrapbit) December 5, 2022

Can't even cook out food after colonizing us



Who the hell puts rice in chicken korma? 😂 https://t.co/wZ9FDEMSlS — Yunus Lasania (@YunusLasania) December 5, 2022

Indians and Pakistanis coming together to hate on this tweet https://t.co/LQwOfkSDIC pic.twitter.com/Om56cdtuGq — ąŋƙıɬ 🇰🇷 (@Audacity21) December 5, 2022

Where is the part where you bury this in the ground so no one dies from eating this? https://t.co/JH4Bw78gf3 — 𝙂𝙪𝙧𝙪 𓅓 (@GuruSyre) December 5, 2022

I don’t even care about the ingredients, but why can’t they caramelize the onions and saute the chicken for a bit? Without that happening this dish is best called “food poisoning”. https://t.co/2HYxF79awU pic.twitter.com/unMojj5gZQ — pinkpaisley پنک پیسلی (@pinkpaisley3) December 5, 2022

Still stuck on it. This is the English taking their revenge for all the desi takes on steaks, ‘innit’? https://t.co/yYKRQj7QBL — Abdullah Saad (@kursed) December 5, 2022

you know you fck’d up when you got india and pakistan being besties in the qrts https://t.co/8DZvZiamiV — Saf⁷ SEOKJIN DAY (@Jinscollarbone) December 5, 2022



Can we stop ruining the cuisines? And who puts rice in chicken korma? It’s not a biryani, dude.

P.S. Don’t show this video to your mom. She might not be able to digest it.