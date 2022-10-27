A chocolate a day keeps the bad mood away! Eating chocolates has always been a topic of debate due to its high calories but it definitely works great as a stress-buster for many people out there. For those of you who have been body-shamed about consuming chocolates ‘coz weight badh gaya toh koi shaadi ke liye pasand nahin karega, this might fuel the anger.

So, a chocolate caught our attention on Twitter that promotes the idea of eating its pieces as per different body sizes. WTF, isn’t it?

this is such a brilliant idea im in love pic.twitter.com/gLsjLKJ0P7 — goated takes™ (@awtitty) October 25, 2022

A Twitter user, @awtitty, posted two pictures of the chocolate on the platform including its packaging and the bar. The first photo shows someone holding the wrapped chocolate that reads, “The whole truth is that not all cravings are the same… So why should all the pieces of a chocolate bar be the same?” The second picture shows chocolate pieces being divided as per different body sizes such as XS (Extra Small), S (Small), L (Large), and XL (Extra Large).

“This is such a brilliant idea im in love (sic),” the Twitter user wrote.

Contrary to this opinion, netizens are expressing disappointment over this body-type specific chocolate:

Here are the reactions:

Thanks, I absolutely hate it. https://t.co/TufgSbqDPJ — Magali Vaz 🇮🇳 (@magali_c) October 26, 2022

This serves no purpose except annoyance https://t.co/ny07xBvCld — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) October 26, 2022

what what a great way to shame people for the size of their chocolate piece the way we do for the size of their clothing 🙃 https://t.co/i8xat2OV0U — tranakka (@tranakka) October 26, 2022

this kinda gimmicky bullshit should result in some jail time https://t.co/DVJzpp61dH — ibu hatela (@sdmnfce) October 26, 2022

Wait a minute. This makes no sense! https://t.co/E1280Kdl6F — Sivarama Krishnan (@saangiyathukku) October 26, 2022

Hein? Kya point hai iska? https://t.co/FJPxMkJ0vP — Riha Umar Khalid 🇮🇳 (@gundekibhabhi) October 26, 2022

why would a chocolate company assume that i won't eat the whole thing at once? https://t.co/Wm0CTr40Jc — workofiction (@luciferwaaa) October 26, 2022

I wanna punch the mba who came up with this https://t.co/LxIsYVrhAw — existnt (@existn7) October 26, 2022

This is like the 'dove body wash different sized bottles' thing but with chocolates. Totally nonsensical wokefishing without any real purpose. https://t.co/q3sLPhhjue — Ashess (@Ashess71116411) October 26, 2022

Or you could, hear me out, eat more chocolate pieces as per your craving! https://t.co/MMjIcw4vj4 — Anshul Kansal (@anshkansal) October 26, 2022

this looks awful https://t.co/Lb3GTOaxH5 — scandinavian swimmer (@deisvegna) October 27, 2022

I’m stuffing the whole thing in my mouth idc https://t.co/n6fiSWI3mm — Bidushijyu (@bidushewolf_) October 27, 2022

solutions to problems that didn't exist in the first place https://t.co/1aLNYchreN — ximadi (@ydayifup) October 26, 2022

Umm I'm just going to eat the whole thing in one go so where does that leave us 😒 https://t.co/xpAERectlJ — ThatsWhatSheSaid (@zeishahamlani) October 26, 2022

What do you think about this kind of advertising? Personally, this doesn’t make sense at all and we are certainly not over the idea of shaming people according to their body sizes. Mujhe jitni craving hogi I will eat accordingly not how I am being told to. Chocolate is equal to happiness. Period.