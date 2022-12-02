If you’re someone who makes grand plans to visit elite cafes in your city only to order the same old pizza & burgers from the menu, you should think twice. The West-introduced obsession with maida (wheat flour) may be more distorted than you think. Reason? Difference in our body’s physiology from the rest of the world.

We stumbled upon this Twitter thread, shared by @jamalawan42, on why desis cannot afford to eat these popular Western foods, and it’s bound to give you second thoughts.

Why Pakistanis/Indians can’t afford eating Pizzas and breads :



South Asian bodies are very different in their physiology from the rest of the world. We produce lesser Insulin (a hormone which keeps sugar level normal) than the other races. History suggests two main reasons : — JAQ (@jamalawan42) December 1, 2022

Insulin regulates the amount of glucose in our blood and allows it to enter body’s cells to be used as energy.

More liver fat : when people all around the world start getting fat, their bodies store more in their abdomens but south Asians have a tendency to increase fat stores around the liver. Since liver is the main organ which clears sugars – our sugar levels rise more than the others — JAQ (@jamalawan42) December 1, 2022

Muscle mass can absorb glucose, thereby reducing sugar levels in your bloodstream. Apparently, moderate strength training and a rise in overall muscle mass has shown to reduce a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

But Maida (refined flour) is different. It contains only the carbohydrate portion. And the more high /pure carbohydrate diet you’ll go for – the higher your sugar level will rise. Aata has protected us from a diabetes for centuries. But the recent shift to Maida (burgers/pizzas) — JAQ (@jamalawan42) December 1, 2022

Point being : even though the ideal diet would’ve been less carbs (Aata/Maida included) & more vegetables/proteins but given that Roti is an absolute necessity in our diet – the traditional whole grain flour (Aata) shouldn’t be replaced by Maida. We aren’t like the other nations. — JAQ (@jamalawan42) December 1, 2022

Carbohydrate-rich food leads to a faster increase in sugar levels in our bloodstream. Since maida is a simple carbohydrate, frequent consumption can garner negative health consequences, like diabeties and obesity.

We can’t afford switching to refined carbs like the west. Diabetes is on an all time rise and if it continues to be so, the expensive insulin diabetics have to use will become out of bounds for a majority in subcontinent and we’ll have a health crises we’ve never seen before! — JAQ (@jamalawan42) December 1, 2022

Apparently, in March this year, Dr Mubin Syed, a radiologist from Ohio, USA, went viral on social media with his claims of how “starvation-adapted” South Asians tend to generate and store more fat than burning it off, reported Huffington Post.

As per Diabetes.co.uk, South Asians are six times more susceptible to developing type 2 diabetes in comparison with Europeans.

Here’s Dr. Mubin’s video:

People, who were taken away by the claims mentioned in the Twitter thread, took it as a major reality check.

A really good point. Diabetes is a ticking time bomb and as diets become westernised, and a less physically active population – things will get worse in the next 20-25 years. Diet and exercise will ward off a heap of physical (and mental) ailments. https://t.co/TeXnAtYR8c — Shahid. (@s21ahd) December 2, 2022

I am a nutrionist and all this makes a lot of sense. Our bodies have evolved through scores of famine and our condioned to store fat. That is why ao many young people are developing diabetes and hypertension — Saira Jabeen (@saira_jabeen) December 2, 2022

The fact that our quality of wheat or pesticides used could be damaging our beta cells to the point that normal BMI ppl get diabetes is insane. https://t.co/rfXMfEhsIM — H (@haania31) December 1, 2022

one of the most informative, concise, and necessary threads i've come across 👏👏 https://t.co/6l5xos3dHY — Khadijah Sajjad (@khadijah_sajjad) December 2, 2022

However, although this thread is gaining traction, people are also speculating about the authenticity of the claims since it does not contain any citations or sources.

Citations would have made this thread even more amazing & informative. https://t.co/jTcMjbLmjb — Girikanye (@girikanye16) December 2, 2022

I would need a LOOOOOT of citations for this because of the multiple wild claims made here. Lets start with defining "South Asian bodies". Wtf is that? "South Asia" is a geographical landmass with genetic, ethnic and geographical diversity. Just coz "brown" exists as a socially https://t.co/QWRKGIaFHa — Become Unsearchable 🏳️‍🌈 (@SomeLatinWord) December 2, 2022

Need some peer reviewed articles to back this up

But the type of wheat we eat as a whole is one of the major contributors of health issues https://t.co/d0Ez1DJYNY — Jagger789 (@Jagger7891) December 2, 2022

I've read this take twice of how famines have altered our metabolism. Tho I'm a little bit skeptical coz haven't other nations also been colonised by Britain and places like Africa also faced famines



I'll give this thread a read tho coz it mentions some really interesting points https://t.co/mQq0jN4Lfv — Ahsan Iqbal Chor hai (@Leaveme1234869) December 2, 2022

What do you think about this?