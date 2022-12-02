If you’re someone who makes grand plans to visit elite cafes in your city only to order the same old pizza & burgers from the menu, you should think twice. The West-introduced obsession with maida (wheat flour) may be more distorted than you think. Reason? Difference in our body’s physiology from the rest of the world.
We stumbled upon this Twitter thread, shared by @jamalawan42, on why desis cannot afford to eat these popular Western foods, and it’s bound to give you second thoughts.
Insulin regulates the amount of glucose in our blood and allows it to enter body’s cells to be used as energy.
Muscle mass can absorb glucose, thereby reducing sugar levels in your bloodstream. Apparently, moderate strength training and a rise in overall muscle mass has shown to reduce a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Carbohydrate-rich food leads to a faster increase in sugar levels in our bloodstream. Since maida is a simple carbohydrate, frequent consumption can garner negative health consequences, like diabeties and obesity.
Apparently, in March this year, Dr Mubin Syed, a radiologist from Ohio, USA, went viral on social media with his claims of how “starvation-adapted” South Asians tend to generate and store more fat than burning it off, reported Huffington Post.
As per Diabetes.co.uk, South Asians are six times more susceptible to developing type 2 diabetes in comparison with Europeans.
Here’s Dr. Mubin’s video:
People, who were taken away by the claims mentioned in the Twitter thread, took it as a major reality check.
However, although this thread is gaining traction, people are also speculating about the authenticity of the claims since it does not contain any citations or sources.
What do you think about this?