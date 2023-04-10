Jail ki roti khaani padegi, jail ka paani peena padega…! Remember how we used to sing Posham Pa in our childhood days? Those lines gave us a hazy idea about jails in general. Then, we got different versions of prison life in Hindi movies, including Sholay, Sanju, Ek Haseena Thi, and many more. While many films took a hilarious approach for its depiction, some movies showed what goes on behind bars in reality.

Source: Gifer/Sholay

Now that we are talking about jail, there is a place in Bengaluru that gives you a prison-like experience. Don’t worry! It is not a real lock up but a restaurant.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) shared a video in which a vlogger can be seen entering the restaurant called the ‘Central Jail’. A mannequin dressed as a policeman is placed at the entrance. The vlogger then pans the camera to show the interiors, where we see people eating behind bars.

Source: Twitter

The clip then gives a glimpse from the seating area outside bars. It also shows a fake cop and prisoner taking orders and serving the food in aluminium utensils, respectively.

Source: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT The vlogger gets clicked with them and also tries a meal there. “ Jail ke mazaa khao…someone took it literally (sic),” Goenka tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Jail ke mazaa khao….someone took it literally! pic.twitter.com/PD9VB4dlZy — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 8, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to this video:

I hope customers do not need to wash utensils before leaving 🫠 https://t.co/zNjqSYL3j8 — Harsh (@taurusharshit) April 9, 2023

Very creative. Hope they can give the onboarding dress.😁 — SWAMI.BLOG (@swami_blog) April 8, 2023

😂 you serious ? So if you complain about food …. One gets the same treatment as jailbirds 😳 — Raj Gill, (@rajlali) April 9, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Better if they insist dress code for guests also . Not a place for Dine and Dash kind of customers )) — ದೇವರಾಜदेवराजःDevaraja🕉️ (@deva1956) April 8, 2023

😂😂😂🤓🤓



Yeh bhi Sahi hai 🤩 — ASHISH JHA (@ASHISHJ49138508) April 9, 2023

Concept sells , it's good — Ajay Yadav (@adcajay) April 9, 2023

Then I will got to Jail 😊☝️ — Manan SHARMA (@MananSH10458937) April 9, 2023

It seems they are having a ball — Virendra Singh (@vepesingh) April 9, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT jail di roti todo🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Alone Mask (@doodledoodletea) April 8, 2023

Wooowww what an idea sir ji 🤣 — Kant🀄🚩 (@Kalpvrikcha) April 8, 2023

So, if you don’t pay your bill, you ll not go to jail. Because you are already in one 😁😁 — Mandar (@Mandar_240Bhp) April 8, 2023

Goenka also shared the location of the Central Jail restaurant in his thread. It is on 27th Main Rd, 1st Sector, HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT It's in HSR, 27th main — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 8, 2023

Some netizens shared that not just in Bengaluru, there are many other prison-themed restaurants in India.