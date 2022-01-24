Lockdown turned us into a jack of all trades (but a master of none) as we tried every activity under the sun - or at least the ones that trended on Instagram (here's looking at you Dalgona coffee). But in all honesty, baking has been the second most aced trade, the first being a professional sleeper. It is what it is.

But for some of us, like yours truly, no matter how much we greased the cake tin like a French pâtissier, the outcome would always be a literal stone cake. No matter how gladly I whisked the batter or perfectly preheated the microwave oven, the 'cake' would find a way to taste awful. And don't get me started on the kitchen accidents. Escándalo.

Well, keeping in mind such struggles of first-time bakers, Siddarth Bapna and Keshav Sethia, two friends with the mission of easing our grind, started their little venture: DIY baking. Called Bake At Home, this online shop gives you everything you always wished you had, while 'baking' up a storm.

Going with the hashtag #AnyoneCanBake, Siddarth and Keshav's website boasts of a variety of DIY baking kits that will make your experience worth remembering. From classic vanilla to ever-craving chocolate, healthy moringa, and romantic red velvet, you can make any cupcake you love. And they share this information with quirky Instagram posts!

In conversation with ScoopWhoop, Siddarth told us about the idea behind starting the project. He shared that the idea was to find a way for people to spend more time with their loved ones in this fast-paced world. As cooking together is one of the warmest and closest experiences we can share with our friends and family, he, along with Bake At Home's co-founder Keshav, came up with this idea of reducing the time of baking and increasing togetherness.

With just 10 minutes of preparation time and 2 minutes of baking, creating a treat with your near and dear ones using our DIY kits not only creates a memory to cherish forever but also gives you a sense of creative contribution. When you bake easily, without any hassle, with the people you love, it creates bonding. And that's our mission!

- Siddarth Bapna

So how is the Bake At Home DIY kits different from the other premises already in the market?

Siddarth said:

Our kits not only have a premix for the cupcakes but also 15 curated items, from a spatula and whisk, a chef's hat to our very own ready-to-use frosting. We even include some edible decorations like sprinkles and glitter to make them beautiful and delicious. What's more, our pre-measured butter and frosting will make it easy for anyone who bakes.

- Siddarth Bapna

In a video shared on the YouTube page, we get a glimpse into what all stuff you need while preparing your delicacy in a cup: the kit, 10 minutes and you're ready to go!

You can get the kits here, so start baking!