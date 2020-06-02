Sometimes the simplest of things give you immense joy and happiness.

Like enjoying the first rain of the season.

Smelling that old book from your collection.

And eating uncooked food items.

And you'd know what I am talking about if you derive satisfaction from eating all of this.

1. Uncooked Maggi

At some point in life, we've all eaten maggi directly from the packet. While some of us have done this intentionally, others just popped in a few pieces while cooking.

In both cases, we've loved it.

is eating uncooked Maggi a personality trait? — skskskshi (@yallsey) December 6, 2018

I sometimes like eating uncooked maggi. #HonestyHour — Neelesh Arora (@AroraNeelesh) June 26, 2012

2. Kachcha papad

The joy of eating kachcha papad is unparalleld.

Is it just me or does anuoyelse eat kachcha papad? — Shivani (@Devilian_Red) May 11, 2019

3. Cake batter

The only thin better than a freshly baked cake is the cake batter. Like yeah, I have really pestered my mom to bake cake so that I get to lick the batter from bowl.

i hate to say it but the only reason i bake is so that i can eat the cake batter,,, its just tastier than the actual cake,,,, — petite garce (@BabieFunklord) May 28, 2020

why does cake batter taste better than the actual cake itself? hell i’d eat a bowl of cake batter like it’s pudding 😌 — SNARKYMARKY | BLM ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@snarkeigh) May 25, 2020

Baking a cake and not being able to eat the batter will be the death of me. 😭💔 — Martial Mata's.✨ (@ammarah_07) May 23, 2020

4. Cookie dough

Baking cookies and not eating the dough is impossible. It has the ability to satiate your taste buds like nothing else.

do you eat raw cookie dough and accept the risks or are you a normal person — aidan “ACAB ACAB” finnell (@AidanFinnell) May 28, 2020

I could just eat the cookie dough alone the instant coffee gives it a really nice extra flavor #salmonellaforthisbella pic.twitter.com/XAmuWFSTZV — christina (@ohsnaps) May 30, 2020

5. Wai Wai

Crushing the noodles in the packet itself and then adding the tastemaker is so much fun.

Now eating uncooked Wai Wai noodles. Try them, they're fun. — meenabhatia (@meenabhatia) March 8, 2011

6. Milk powder

Once you start eating milk powder, there's no going back. You really get addicted to it and that even makes you steal packets from hotel rooms.

Eating milk powder = sheer joy.

Yes. — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) October 13, 2015

7. Bournvita

Eating bournvita powder is like an emotional therapy and people can literally binge-eat it.

There is a special place in heaven for the people who prefer eating raw bournvita rather than drinking with milk..♥️♥️ — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) June 24, 2019

While it can be unhealthy to eat these things, they sure give us pleasure.

If you have more to add to the list, tell us in the comments below.

Please note that eating raw foods can be dangerous to health and the article doesn't intend to promote such behaviour.