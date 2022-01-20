On social media someone is teaching you something most of the time. You can’t dodge those reels on basic make-up or skin care tutorial or even reels on how to make reels.

In keeping with the trend, an etiquette coach posted a video on Instagram where she teaches her viewers how to eat Indian food at formal or social gatherings.

In a diverse nation like ours, food and how we eat it varies as per culture, region, and cuisines.

In one of her videos demonstrated the 'proper' ways of eating traditional Indian dishes. She claimed one should never directly pour daal or rajma on rice. Further, she suggested that one should not mix two items while eating.

Needless to say, netizens took to social media to react to the video and shared their thoughts on Kaur's methods.

Here's how they reacted:

DiNiNg eTiQuetTes and it's just the worst takes ever. Anybody who says never pour your dal over chawal has a weird superiority complex for no reason. The same with people who look down on eating rice with hands pic.twitter.com/8BBcd6QRO3 — haryana grande (@itnamatsharma) January 15, 2022

I mean I understand using cutlery correctly and so on, but this just sounds like she's trying so hard to conform to British standards 😭 — *hugs* (@akwaregia) January 15, 2022

Pls don't bring these etiquettes to my table. If the rice is not floating in the dal/rajam are you even livin life? — Shraddha (@shraddha_shenoy) January 15, 2022

My new technique is to make a little pit in the centre of my rice mound to pour the dal into so that it doesn't flood the entire plate. 😌



Who pours out a spoonful of dal at a time??? — Asmita (@asmitaghosh18) January 16, 2022

To hell with people teaching me food etiquettes - I'll make a khichdi mixing whatever I want and eat howsoever I want & it's nobody's business! — Humse Kya 🤷‍♂️ (@HumseKya) January 16, 2022

Who eats a spoonful of curd with each bite? 🙄 I've never heard this kind of logic in my life. Though Part 1 wasn't bad tbh. She addressed things that really bug me 🤭 eventually it's about eating neatly in a social setting. — Pinch of Salt (@EyeshaBee) January 16, 2022

Social etiquettes: Dont teach things that make people hate you — Jihne mera dil luteya🌈🇮🇳 (@_ohoe) January 16, 2022

Call it what you will, but nothing beats the joy of eating daal chawal with hands.