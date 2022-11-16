From Dhokla to Kaju Katli, we have spent much of our childhood voraciously consuming scrumptious Indian delicacies. But did you know that many of our favourite desi foods & beverages didn’t actually originate in our country? I stumbled across this fact-check of a Twitter thread, posted by @FirdausLaibah, which left me all surprised.

Apparently, many of our favourite sweet dishes, like Jalebi & Gulab Jamun, do not trace their origins in our country. Much like how India is now incomplete without the game of cricket, which was actually developed by Britishers, desi food is also unfinished without these ‘foreign’ dishes that Indians have embraced as their very own.

Popular Indian Vegetarian Foods/Drinks which aren't Originated in India.

Gulab Jamun is originated in Persia. The actual Persian dish was known as 'luqmat al qadi' which was prepared by soaking the khoya balls in honey syrup and then having them drizzled with sugar.

Sunday breakfast used to feel incomplete without Jalebi and Samosa. But guess what? Our favourites from Bharat Halvaai actually came from the Middle East. And we added our own flair to it. For Gujaratis, Jalebi doesn’t exist without fafda, and we can’t imagine having a samosa without that tasty potato stuffing.

Samosa was brought to India by an Iran scholar from Middle East and was known as Sambosa. Originally the stuffing was meat.

The Punjabi favourite Rajma didn’t really originate in India. Who could have imagined? But wait, it doesn’t end here. You know how most desi parents can’t imagine navigating their days without their garma-garam masaaledar kadak chai. However, spiced tea is actually from Northern China.

Chai, the most preferred Indian beverage, traces back its origin to China.

Having always associated Idli with South India, it is quite a shock to know that the savoury rice cake has ‘probably’ come from Indonesia.

7. Idlis

Food historian K.T. Achaya reckons that the idli could have come to India around 800-1200 CE from present day Indonesia, a part of which was then ruled by Hindu kings belonging to the Shailendra, Isyana and Sañjaya dynasties.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to this surprising fact-check.

Are you surprised too?