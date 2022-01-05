What if someone told you that you can now pursue a masters course in drinking, eating and living? We wouldn't believe them. But it’s a reality for students enrolled at the Sciences Po Lille - one of the most prestigious political science schools in France.
According to the official website of Sciences Po Lille, BMV covers a wide range of topics about food, drinks and living.
It is a master’s course that unites us around one passion: the world of gastronomy and food. Given the climate emergency, food will be at the heart of global challenges.
- Clémence Ricart (course ambassador student)
Lengaigne, who introduced the course, believes that it’s the perfect way to "ignite 20-year-old students’ passion for changing or saving the world" through their work as professionals.
