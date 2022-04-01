The Internet has now witnessed the making of Gajar Ka Halwa momos, adding to the long series of 'food blasphemy.'

We already had chocolate momos, which are now generally acceptable. However, all of this experimentation with our favorite delectable dumplings are getting out of hand.

Here's the video. But shayad tumse dekha nahi jayega.

Kuch toh lihaaj karo... Mithai Momo 😢🤮 pic.twitter.com/xDBOz2vYcW — Mukesh Vashdev Makhija 🇮🇳 (@MukeshVMakhija) March 29, 2022

This isn't the first time momo has been subjected to such an ordeal. But we all love the steamed, juicy dumpling wholeheartedly therefore the viral clip was heavily scrutinized, especially on Twitter.

Kyun kyun aakhir kyun 😧🤦🏼‍♀️ — bharatwasi🇮🇳🇮🇳🚺 (@maibharatwasi) March 29, 2022

Isko jail main dalo.. — Ganesh Mishra (@ganeshmishra01) March 30, 2022

Ye kya dikha diya 😬🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2KlM0zBt8J — ꜰɪꜱʜʙᴇᴅ 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@Bhakk__) March 30, 2022

Inka hisaab nark mein alag se hoga — Molai Patra (@patramolai) March 30, 2022

this is the sole reason behind us not being a superpower https://t.co/lsq7pO4gRZ — Ankush Negi (@unfunnysillyman) March 30, 2022

We only stan momos with spicy red chili chutney. Period. Bhagwan ke liye momos ko akela chhod do!