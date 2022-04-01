The Internet has now witnessed the making of Gajar Ka Halwa momos, adding to the long series of 'food blasphemy.' 

We already had chocolate momos, which are now generally acceptable. However, all of this experimentation with our favorite delectable dumplings are getting out of hand.

Here's the video. But shayad tumse dekha nahi jayega. 

This isn't the first time momo has been subjected to such an ordeal. But we all love the steamed, juicy dumpling wholeheartedly therefore the viral clip was heavily scrutinized, especially on Twitter. 

We only stan momos with spicy red chili chutney. Period. Bhagwan ke liye momos ko akela chhod do!