2021 is coming to an end (wait, when did this happen?). As we look back at movies, series, relationships and celebrities from this year, how can we miss out on some out-of-the-box food experiments by some people?

They call it fusion food, I call it a food disaster. Moved by this idea, we have listed down 14 weird food combinations we need to say goodbye to.

Try all the recipes at your own risk.

1. Ice-cream Bhajiya - You know not everything needs to be dipped in besan?

2. Oreo Maggi - For heaven's sake can we stop experimenting with Oreo & Maggi so much?

3. Chocolate biryani - Isse acha toh veg biryani hi kha lete.



Seriously ?

Karachi (Pakistan) selling #choclate_biryani . Khuda ka khauff khao Dozakh mein bhi jagah nahi milegi tumko.#stopthisharassmentwithbiryani pic.twitter.com/bK3MOI09ef — Sanam Sarkar (@asraar_e_sanam) August 3, 2021

4. Oreo omelette - We know Oreo recipes have been constant in 2021, but can we still call it a tasteful year? NO.



5. Momo vada pav - Uniting Delhiites and Mumbaikars by ruining both of their dishes, together?

6. Butter chai - This is not butter in my chai, it's chai in my butter!

7. Biggest Ice Gola - I couldn’t help but notice this gola has more baggage than my ex.



8. Kulhad pizza- Pizza be like, 'leave me alone, you guys'!

9. Maggie Milkshake - Not everything needs an improvement. Certainly not something as brilliant as plain Maggi.



Maggie milkshake with cheese pic.twitter.com/RwsVKCW4li — C̶h̶i̶k̶o̶o̶ ➐ (@tweeterrant) November 9, 2021

10. Rasugulla Chaat - Not all cocktails work - this one, certainly not.



11. Oreo Pakodas - Pakodas and oreo are great when served separately, without green chilies, and with ketchup.

12. Mango Dabeli - Why ruin a classic?

13. Idli stick - Idli on stick is not something I am stuck on!



Innovative food technology of how the Idli got attached to the Ice cream stick.

Bengaluru and it's food innovations are always synonymous!@vishalk82 pic.twitter.com/IpWXXu84XV — Mahendrakumar (@BrotherToGod) September 30, 2021

14. Chocolate Samosa - I bet even chocolate lovers will diss this.

15. Fanta Maggie - I think my soul is crying & I'm lacking words for this.

My curious soul just wants to know, who actually tried these items?

