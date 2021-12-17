2021 is coming to an end (wait, when did this happen?). As we look back at moviesseriesrelationships and celebrities from this year, how can we miss out on some out-of-the-box food experiments by some people?

They call it fusion food, I call it a food disaster. Moved by this idea, we have listed down 14 weird food combinations we need to say goodbye to.  

via GIPHY

Try all the recipes at your own risk.

1. Ice-cream Bhajiya - You know not everything needs to be dipped in besan?

2.  Oreo Maggi - For heaven's sake can we stop experimenting with Oreo & Maggi so much? 

3Chocolate biryani Isse acha toh veg biryani hi kha lete.

4. Oreo omelette - We know Oreo recipes have been constant in 2021, but can we still call it a tasteful year? NO.

5. Momo vada pav - Uniting Delhiites and Mumbaikars by ruining both of their dishes, together?

6. Butter chai - This is not butter in my chai, it's chai in my butter!

7. Biggest Ice Gola - I couldn’t help but notice this gola has more baggage than my ex.

8. Kulhad pizza- Pizza be like, 'leave me alone, you guys'!

9. Maggie Milkshake - Not everything needs an improvement. Certainly not something as brilliant as plain Maggi.

10. Rasugulla Chaat - Not all cocktails work - this one, certainly not.

11Oreo Pakodas - Pakodas and oreo are great when served separately, without green chilies, and with ketchup. 

12. Mango Dabeli -  Why ruin a classic?

13. Idli stickIdli on stick is not something I am stuck on!

14. Chocolate Samosa - I bet even chocolate lovers will diss this

15. Fanta Maggie - I think my soul is crying & I'm lacking words for this. 

My curious soul just wants to know, who actually tried these items?