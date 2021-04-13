There’s no doubt about the fact that we all miss going out with our BFFs for a couple of drinks, thanks to the global lockdown. With people forced to become teetotallers last summer, everyone has now stocked up on their favourite alcohol.
However, did you know that a bottle of bourbon costs ₹1320 more in Mumbai in comparison to Goa? Shocking, right? Today, we bring you a list of some of the basic liquor in India that costs way different across different cities.
JIM BEAM KENTUCKY BOURBON – 750ML
With touches of dried herbs, nutmeg and citrus, this copper-hued bourbon is the perfect blend of spice and sour.
Delhi - ₹1870
KINGFISHER ULTRA LAGER BEER - 330ML
Synonymous with camaraderie and king of good times, this pleasantly bitter fizzy drink is the largest-selling beer across the country. Oo La La La Le O!
Delhi – ₹85
MAGIC MOMENTS PREMIUM GRAIN VODKA – 375ML
With the classic concoction of distilled spirit and smooth rice grain taste, this premium drink perfectly blends with your senses.
Delhi – ₹490
GREATER THAN LONDON DRY GIN – 750ML
Originated in Goa, this citrus-forward gin is prepared with several botanicals like fennel seeds, coriander seeds, lemongrass, ginger, chamomile from all over the world.
Delhi – ₹1020
OLD MONK SUPREME XXX RUM – 750ML
The OG of alcohol-based drinks, this iconic dark rum is made with a distinct vanilla flavour. Made by traditional method and matured in oak barrels for a minimum of 7 years, this is one of the most popular liquors amongst every age group.
Delhi – ₹570
100 PIPERS DELUXE SCOTCH - 750ML
Known as the ‘seventh-largest blended Scotch worldwide’, this scotch whiskey is produced from 25 to 30 carefully selected and aged whiskies of fine quality.
Delhi - ₹1450
ROYAL STAG BARREL SELECT WHISKEY – 1000ML
The first brand in India to not use artificial flavours or recycled bottles, this golden-shaded is a perfect blend of Indian grain spirits and imported Scotch malts.
Delhi – ₹530
JACOBS CREEK SHIRAZ - 750ML
With the strong hints of rich Merlot perfectly blended with the flavour of plums, this sweet yet crisp is perfect for your summer brunches.
Delhi – ₹1140
Budweiser Premium King of Beers - 330ML
Brewed with the top barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, this crisp American-style lager is supremely flavorful.
Delhi – ₹150
O daaru badnaam karti, ae ta naina terya de kaare! Cheers!
Disclaimer: ScoopWhoop in no way encourages or promotes the consumption of alcohol. Also, the prices mentioned are at the time of writing this article.