There’s no doubt about the fact that we all miss going out with our BFFs for a couple of drinks, thanks to the global lockdown. With people forced to become teetotallers last summer, everyone has now stocked up on their favourite alcohol.

However, did you know that a bottle of bourbon costs ₹1320 more in Mumbai in comparison to Goa? Shocking, right? Today, we bring you a list of some of the basic liquor in India that costs way different across different cities.

JIM BEAM KENTUCKY BOURBON – 750ML

With touches of dried herbs, nutmeg and citrus, this copper-hued bourbon is the perfect blend of spice and sour.

Delhi - ₹1870

Mumbai – ₹2670

Bangalore – ₹1945

Gurgaon – ₹1800

Goa - ₹1350

KINGFISHER ULTRA LAGER BEER - 330ML

Synonymous with camaraderie and king of good times, this pleasantly bitter fizzy drink is the largest-selling beer across the country. Oo La La La Le O!

Delhi – ₹85

Mumbai – ₹120

Bangalore – ₹110

Gurgaon – ₹130

Goa - ₹80

MAGIC MOMENTS PREMIUM GRAIN VODKA – 375ML

With the classic concoction of distilled spirit and smooth rice grain taste, this premium drink perfectly blends with your senses.

Delhi – ₹490

Mumbai – ₹720

Bangalore – ₹538

Gurgaon – ₹450

Goa - ₹426

GREATER THAN LONDON DRY GIN – 750ML

Originated in Goa, this citrus-forward gin is prepared with several botanicals like fennel seeds, coriander seeds, lemongrass, ginger, chamomile from all over the world.

Delhi – ₹1020

Mumbai – ₹1550

Bangalore – ₹1590

Gurgaon – ₹1450

Goa - ₹750

OLD MONK SUPREME XXX RUM – 750ML

The OG of alcohol-based drinks, this iconic dark rum is made with a distinct vanilla flavour. Made by traditional method and matured in oak barrels for a minimum of 7 years, this is one of the most popular liquors amongst every age group.

Delhi – ₹570

Mumbai – ₹750

Bangalore – ₹466

Gurgaon – ₹350

Goa - ₹466

100 PIPERS DELUXE SCOTCH - 750ML

Known as the ‘seventh-largest blended Scotch worldwide’, this scotch whiskey is produced from 25 to 30 carefully selected and aged whiskies of fine quality.

Delhi - ₹1450

Mumbai – ₹2500

Bangalore – ₹2060

Gurgaon – ₹1300

Goa - ₹1225

ROYAL STAG BARREL SELECT WHISKEY – 1000ML

The first brand in India to not use artificial flavours or recycled bottles, this golden-shaded is a perfect blend of Indian grain spirits and imported Scotch malts.

Delhi – ₹530

Mumbai – ₹850

Bangalore – ₹855

Gurgaon – ₹450

Goa – ₹538

JACOBS CREEK SHIRAZ - 750ML

With the strong hints of rich Merlot perfectly blended with the flavour of plums, this sweet yet crisp is perfect for your summer brunches.

Delhi – ₹1140

Mumbai – ₹1403

Bangalore – ₹1000

Gurgaon – ₹1000

Goa – ₹1150

Budweiser Premium King of Beers - 330ML

Brewed with the top barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, this crisp American-style lager is supremely flavorful.

Delhi – ₹150

Goa – ₹80 Gurgaon – ₹100 Bangalore – ₹110 Mumbai – ₹130

O daaru badnaam karti, ae ta naina terya de kaare! Cheers!

Disclaimer: ScoopWhoop in no way encourages or promotes the consumption of alcohol. Also, the prices mentioned are at the time of writing this article.