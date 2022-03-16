Imagine waking up to the notification, "Pizza topping is not pizza, so will attract a higher GST levy." As a full-time pizza lover, I can say I'm personally offended. So, according to the new rules, pizza toppings will be classified differently and will be charged at a higher 18% GST.

What exactly does this mean for you as a consumer? It simply means pizza is getting costlier. The real math is to be done by the pizza outlets.

In simple words -

Now, moving to the company front, this will result in a very complex billing process as they will have to apply different tax slabs on each item. This is how different GST rates look like -

Ease of doing business



Sell pizza at 5% gst

Deliver pizza at 18%

Pack pizza in 12% gst boxes

Add Cheese & frozen meats at 12%

Provide oregano flakes at 5%

Now add pizza toppings at 18% gst,

While the fresh vegetables added in the topping has no gst.

But paneer has 12% gst! pic.twitter.com/00X4soqwj8 — Anand J (@anandj_) March 15, 2022

Indian Tax System in one simple headlinehttps://t.co/oXs8b6PCNz — Arun Venkatachalam (@arunvenk) March 15, 2022

If someone is going to apply for a job in Dominos, they will most probably have to give a Dominos Entrance Exam now 🤦🏻‍♀️

From The DEE (Domino's entrance exam): A customer orders a 10 inch base with tomato sauce, barbecue chicken, 4 rings of onion and 5 basil leaves. Assuming normal mozzarella distribution, calculate the total GST. https://t.co/AmEgbs5I3t — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) March 15, 2022

"In my family, we do not eat pizza topping. Only pizza". — pragati.speaks (@PragatiSpeaks) March 15, 2022

This Twitter user is asking the real question

Does this apply to Onion Uttapam also? Or heaven forbid, masala dosai 😱😱😱

Perhaps it is only for toppings, not stuffings... Or is it for stuffings also?! 🤯🤯🤯https://t.co/xUVPCDhzTd — masaladosaikaapi (@onechennaigirl) March 15, 2022

Imagine finding this in your History book

This should go down in our history books. https://t.co/Ygtjm6XH8D — Clinton Fernandes (@ClintonWFerns) March 15, 2022

Pehle maggi, fir pizza, ye kya baat hoti hai? 😭

Such simple, much wow

Odd days: GST simplifies tax regime



Even days: Pizza base on GST slab 1, toppings, capsicum, onion - slab 2, pineapple, olive - slab 3, chilli flakes and oregano - slab 4..and not to forget tissue papers - it is at slab 5...



true masterstrokiyashttps://t.co/0eNZgIYPRK — 𝕲𝖆𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖍 | ಗಣೇಶ್ 🇮🇳🚩 (@gganeshhh) March 15, 2022

I mean, is he wrong though? 👀

This is what happens when you spend all your twenties preparing for one examhttps://t.co/Dw21jRcSVa — peeleraja (@peeleraja) March 15, 2022

...but, but, but, how can we NOT eat pizza?

Pizza Gst Rate: 'Pizza topping is not pizza, so will attract a higher GST levy'



Already pizza in restaurant, pizza base, pizza delivered home.. all attract different GST rates.



Basically, DO NOT EAT PIZZA 😒 https://t.co/YJxiX3WN5I — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) March 15, 2022

Is it a pizza or is it not a pizza? That is the question

So, in simple terms, ghar ka dal chawal khao. ...but wo bhi toh mehenga ho gaya hai. 😭

