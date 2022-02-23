You were having a good time in the shower until you came up with a comeback that could help you win an argument 2 weeks ago. So, what's next? You want to burry yourself in guilt 'cos you never hated yourself more.
The worst part about 'that' perfect response is that it never arrives on time. So I don't blame you for sending screenshots of your chats to your best friend who you believe has mastered the art of comebacks.
However, on the Internet, there are people who have the perfect response on the tip of their tongue and the savage burns are only a tweet away. Thanks to this Twitter account called Gems Of Replies which has yet again excavated some hidden gems waiting for us to come up with a Part 2.
1. Ratan Tata is THE gem, after all.
February 22, 2022
2. *Pin drop silence*
February 21, 2022
3. How to destroy someone in tweets 101.
February 19, 2022
4. Okay, don't tell me that you thought otherwise.
February 18, 2022
5. Some wounds never heal.
February 17, 2022
6. *865th like*
February 12, 2022
7. Shagun online transfer kar dena.
February 10, 2022
8. Mazboot jod paani mein bhi na toote
February 2, 2022
9. Preferences.
January 31, 2022
10. Wait, what.
https://t.co/jZMl2twsuV pic.twitter.com/hOKDGf8Dyx— Gems Of Replies (@GemsOfReplies) January 30, 2022
12. Azmatullah is serving savage burns and how!
January 27, 2022
12. Out of concern, I just wanna ask this dude to walk carefully on the footpath from now on.
January 25, 2022
13. But when will you learn?
January 19, 2022
14. Ask. SRK. Better. Questions.
January 18, 2022
15. The kind of comeback I was proud of back in 2nd grade.
February 11, 2022