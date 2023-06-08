Two things are on almost every desi person’s mind right now; board exam results and mangoes! Indian summers are, quite honestly, defined by these things. So when marketing and content strategist @PaneerMakkhani shared how his house help gave him mangoes to celebrate her kid passing his class 10 board exams, of course desis couldn’t help but find the moment endearing.

House help got us 2 mangos today since her kid passed in 10th boards. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/pd6CL1F7ac — Utkarsh Gupta (@PaneerMakkhani) June 4, 2023

So, here are all the lovely comments this heartwarming post has received:

Feels so good when people include us in their happy times 😊 — Utkarsh Gupta (@PaneerMakkhani) June 6, 2023

That is so sweet and thoughtful. — 🇺🇸Kalpana Jaggi🇮🇳 (@kalpanajaggi) June 6, 2023

This is so sweet!!!

They gave you a gift that was most valuable for them!! Definitely you touched their lives in a positive way. 😊 — Utkarsh Gupta (@PaneerMakkhani) June 6, 2023

So simple and yet valuable. — Vidushi Kaushik (@VidushiK2) June 6, 2023

It simply means she wants them to be a part of her happiness. 🫠 — H.C.Baveja (@BavejaH) June 6, 2023

Our cook's son passed 10th board with 89% marks and stood 2nd in his class. She was so proud and couldn't stop talking, we were so happy, gave her Kandi Pedha box to distribute. ☺️ https://t.co/oqUmigo4wY — A (@RisingReena) June 5, 2023

Far better than a box of sweets 👍🏼🙏🏼 — Rohit Kapoor 🇮🇳 (@IndianTrainFan) June 5, 2023

More valuable than the costliest Swiss chocolates, any day. — seasoul28 (@seasoul28) June 6, 2023

Such a beautiful gesture. Happiness should be shared! — willwin (@willwinup) June 6, 2023

Sooo sweet 😊 — Mona (@sachdevamona) June 6, 2023

This is pure 💜 — Swats_94 (@ChowdharyRai) June 6, 2023

This is literally, the sweetest gesture ever!

