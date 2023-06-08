Two things are on almost every desi person’s mind right now; board exam results and mangoes! Indian summers are, quite honestly, defined by these things. So when marketing and content strategist @PaneerMakkhani shared how his house help gave him mangoes to celebrate her kid passing his class 10 board exams, of course desis couldn’t help but find the moment endearing.
So, here are all the lovely comments this heartwarming post has received:
This is literally, the sweetest gesture ever!
Check Out | This Family Celebrating Son’s 35 Marks In All The Subjects Is The Kind Of Support We All Need
Top picks for you
CareerHarshita Singhabout 20 hours ago | 3 min read