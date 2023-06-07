Us Indian kids know that classes 10th and 12th are rites of passage that are oftentimes excruciating to get through. Not only our education system, but our parents place a lot of pressure on us to excel and score good marks in these years. So, to see rare situations when parents celebrate and encourage their children even if they don’t score the best in class is heartwarming. For instance, Vishal Karad’s parents celebrated his 10th class result for getting a passing score in each subject.

Vishal completed his 10th class from a Marathi medium school with 35% marks in all his subjects. His father, an autorickshaw driver and mother, a domestic worker both fought for him to receive a chance at education and celebrated this achievement with great joy.

“Many parents may be celebrating their children’s high scores, but for us, Vishal’s 35% holds a lot of importance, as he has done us proud by clearing his SSC exams,” Vishal’s father Ashok said.

Vishal, who resides in Uthalsar, Thane, Mumbai also said, “I feel that I managed to clear the exams only due to constant encouragement from my parents.” Clearly, his parents understood his good intentions and know that encouragement should be given at all times, not only when a child has achieved something that is conventionally acceptable.

Choti choti chezzon me khushiyan, he might be the first SSC pass from the family and it is a very proud moment for the family. Proud of Vishal. https://t.co/7ifurUT87a — Vishal Kshirsagar (@kshrsgr) June 2, 2023

It’s quite common for young kids to be confused about streams and requirements. The important thing is the grit and determination and hope in the lad. Wishing him all the best and request all not to troll. Even if he wants to study arts what’s to stop him from combining science — Devang (@Devang2019) June 3, 2023

good job, encourage ur kids. marks dont matter beyond a point. life is a completely different journey post ur student life. just ensure they have the right values https://t.co/fuIChzUWw8 — anoop shetty (@shettyanoop) June 3, 2023

Everyone needs family like this! https://t.co/0DTcaX9w0S — Vijay A M (@vijayam2137) June 2, 2023

Lots to learn from this family.Accepting whatever they r blessed with , rejoicing and being happy because they r not comparing their child with other children.This too is a grace on the family.All the very best to the family. — Nelson Lobo (@NelsonL05893226) June 3, 2023

Congratulations 👏🎉

Numbers don't matter

Aspirants' confidence matters

I wish him the best of the best luck 🙏🤞 — Amit J Vaswani (@amitjvaswani) June 3, 2023

Our school days, we would get scooter from Maharashtra board if we score 35 marks in all subjects!!! — Gopal Iyer (@GopalIyer18) June 3, 2023

In a world where education is weighed and judged by quantity more often than quality, this is so refreshing and heartwarming to read about.