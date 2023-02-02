Looks like we aren’t finished with the bizarre food combos just yet. Some people love to take two individually good things and mix them together to make something horrendous. Sounds like a lot of arranged marriages, but let’s not go there.

So, the newest weirdness in the bizarre food combos world is, *drumrolls please*, Icecream Dosa.

ADVERTISEMENT South Indian dish dosa ko Gujarat me survive karne k liye icecream se dosti karna pad ja raha hai 😭😭😹 pic.twitter.com/Pq2UBuHriE — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) January 28, 2023

And it’s served with ice cream chutneys as well. FML.

Jail me dalo ye banane walo ko — B🅰️rle-G (@Hero_Zumour) January 28, 2023

Woww kahan milta hai bhai ye dosa?

Mujhe khana hai pic.twitter.com/Tlj8EXBHZD — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) January 28, 2023

Me to chef 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/trUknSmm6m — TRISHUL SRIVASTAV (@trishsrivastav) January 28, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Ye gunaaaaaah hai…. — Sumeet Raghvan सुमीत राघवन (@sumrag) January 29, 2023

@GurejaAbhi – can we collect funds to let the dosa sue him? — krish (@vkmagus) February 1, 2023

What 😱, why the insult of world's most popular dish 🤔, I have to sanitize my eyes now 🙈😭 and my stomach is churning after seeing 2 beautiful food items getting useless experimentation 🤢 — Kalyani 🇮🇳🌞 (@Yojangandhaa) January 28, 2023

It’s time people stop ruining two perfectly good dishes and stop creating fusions that are more like confusions.