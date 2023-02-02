Looks like we aren’t finished with the bizarre food combos just yet. Some people love to take two individually good things and mix them together to make something horrendous. Sounds like a lot of arranged marriages, but let’s not go there.
So, the newest weirdness in the bizarre food combos world is, *drumrolls please*, Icecream Dosa.
ADVERTISEMENT
And it’s served with ice cream chutneys as well. FML.
ADVERTISEMENT
It’s time people stop ruining two perfectly good dishes and stop creating fusions that are more like confusions.
Top picks for you