Riding the Hallyu wave, Indians have somewhat absorbed Korean culture and food during the past several years. The popularity of Korean dramas and K-pop has made Korean vocabulary and cuisine more widely known to fans. But wouldn't it be fantastic to see a foreigner pick up your language and culture in the same way?

Recently, a Korean chef who lives in Delhi has left the internet in awe. The reason is not the recipe he prepared, but the way he stunned the desis with his fluency in Hindi. When he gave his complete steamed egg recipe in Hindi, Chef Kim Jiyeol astounded his Indian followers.

Chef Kim, who has been residing in the capital, eventually picked up the local tongue. Of course, he has perfected his Hindi during his time here, as one can see.

Take a look at the video:

Since it was posted, this cooking video has received 2.78 lakh likes and numerous comments from viewers who appreciated it. The number of followers on Chef Kim's Instagram profile has reached over 94,000 so far, and it keeps growing.

A Korean woman was recently seen on camera teaching her son Hindi. The duo also enjoyed some Pakora, a favourite Indian delicacy that is especially popular during the rainy season.