Among the many things I like about my work- one thing is for sure it will never be uninteresting. Now just when you thought you had seen it all, Twitter surprises you with something new.

Like roti makers or dish cleaners, we have a new product in the market called a dosa printer. Yep, it will print crispy dosas for you like a regular printer. Here that's how easy it looks:

The video was shared by an Twitter user NaanSamantha and has gone viral with more than 25k views.

Here that's how easy it looks:

But it looks like desis has a lot of suggestions to make here. From how difficult it will be to clean the machine to stating making dosa batter is more of a task, here's how they are reacting to this.

get a tawa and batter in place. Iss ko saaf kaun karega https://t.co/5RCLfh0Ezz — Sarover Zaidi (@bombaywalee) August 24, 2022

How do these guys even think that a great video can make up for a useless product?



Ammini is soaking, grinding, making chutneys. This machine will just make dosa and get all credit ah? https://t.co/2bSm4zBnqf — Srinath Rajaram (@srinath_rajaram) August 24, 2022

Oh dear ! As a dosa lover, this is the worst idea ! Worstestestetest………….. https://t.co/YdWBWTm4lX — Praneet Nadkar (@Praneet_11) August 24, 2022

The hardest part in kitchen washing the used utensils. Cooking is easy 😋 — Rengaraj(gnurenga) அர (ரெ) ங்கராசன் (@sakthirengaraj) August 18, 2022

Pliss remember you are talking to someone who buys whole wheat (probably organic), has it ground to flour and bakes his own bread.

Influenza scale is different from common folk. — Vijay (@scanman) August 18, 2022

Wtf!🤣😂i want vada pav printer! — Yash (@Mavericktemp) August 24, 2022

Dosa is a part . We have so many variety like masala dosai, onion dosai … ♾ — Vigneshwaran Ganesan (@VigneshKG) August 23, 2022

But what if I want an onion dosa? https://t.co/ANLnllxY0f — Ashwinnnn (@DeiAshwinnnn) August 23, 2022

Thosai printer? Ok I m done. Vaarthaa… https://t.co/grRHJGfN7X — Zlatan Athimovic (@Athisswaran32) August 24, 2022

Looks like the biggest invention since the invention of wheel. https://t.co/j9GOdxUVdD — Karthik Raghavan (@Kartrag4991) August 23, 2022

Omg. Hell no. I want my ladle. https://t.co/mfTjh7YCUC — Shaili Chopra SHE THE PEOPLE (@shailichopra) August 24, 2022

I know this won’t work well, but I really want one https://t.co/AAFXTyDkDH — Ace Bhattacharjya 🇺🇸 (@durjoy) August 23, 2022

Our world will never be uninteresting https://t.co/xWXHSXulLp — Akshay Parvatkar (@camera_wala) August 23, 2022

Ok but can someone make a dosa batter making machine? Because grinding the rice and waiting for it to ferment in this UK weather is the hardest part of making dosas. https://t.co/PuiTDcYzJI — afsha(n) (@afshandl) August 23, 2022

Sari mehnat dosa batter banane ki hai https://t.co/2veHIWc0Js — Rachna Sharma (@rachna_87) August 23, 2022

I need this new printer stat! https://t.co/w3TLyR2YvC — Ajit Verghese (ajit.eth) (@averghese) August 23, 2022

I would rather learn to make a crispy dosa than print.

Read more: This 1956 Refrigerator Has More Features Than We Do Today.