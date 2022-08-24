Among the many things I like about my work- one thing is for sure it will never be uninteresting. Now just when you thought you had seen it all, Twitter surprises you with something new.
Like roti makers or dish cleaners, we have a new product in the market called a dosa printer. Yep, it will print crispy dosas for you like a regular printer. Here that's how easy it looks:
The video was shared by an Twitter user NaanSamantha and has gone viral with more than 25k views.
Dosa printer 😳 pic.twitter.com/UYKRiYj7RK— Samantha /சமந்தா (@NaanSamantha) August 23, 2022
But it looks like desis has a lot of suggestions to make here. From how difficult it will be to clean the machine to stating making dosa batter is more of a task, here's how they are reacting to this.
get a tawa and batter in place. Iss ko saaf kaun karega https://t.co/5RCLfh0Ezz— Sarover Zaidi (@bombaywalee) August 24, 2022
The hardest part in kitchen washing the used utensils. Cooking is easy 😋— Rengaraj(gnurenga) அர (ரெ) ங்கராசன் (@sakthirengaraj) August 18, 2022
Pliss remember you are talking to someone who buys whole wheat (probably organic), has it ground to flour and bakes his own bread.— Vijay (@scanman) August 18, 2022
Wtf!🤣😂i want vada pav printer!— Yash (@Mavericktemp) August 24, 2022
Dosa is a part . We have so many variety like masala dosai, onion dosai … ♾— Vigneshwaran Ganesan (@VigneshKG) August 23, 2022
But what if I want an onion dosa? https://t.co/ANLnllxY0f— Ashwinnnn (@DeiAshwinnnn) August 23, 2022
Thosai printer? Ok I m done. Vaarthaa… https://t.co/grRHJGfN7X— Zlatan Athimovic (@Athisswaran32) August 24, 2022
Looks like the biggest invention since the invention of wheel. https://t.co/j9GOdxUVdD— Karthik Raghavan (@Kartrag4991) August 23, 2022
Omg. Hell no. I want my ladle. https://t.co/mfTjh7YCUC— Shaili Chopra SHE THE PEOPLE (@shailichopra) August 24, 2022
I know this won’t work well, but I really want one https://t.co/AAFXTyDkDH— Ace Bhattacharjya 🇺🇸 (@durjoy) August 23, 2022
How many copies please🙈#DosaPrinter #NotPaid https://t.co/YYPYXW5ZTf— Sonal Kalra 🇮🇳 (@sonalkalra) August 24, 2022
Ok but can someone make a dosa batter making machine? Because grinding the rice and waiting for it to ferment in this UK weather is the hardest part of making dosas. https://t.co/PuiTDcYzJI— afsha(n) (@afshandl) August 23, 2022
I need this new printer stat! https://t.co/w3TLyR2YvC— Ajit Verghese (ajit.eth) (@averghese) August 23, 2022
I would rather learn to make a crispy dosa than print.
