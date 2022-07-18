"Old is gold." Well, it's true when you get to catch a glimpse of things from your old days. Bumping into that outfit from childhood or seeing stuff your grandparents owned is just fascinating to look at.

Someone on Twitter reminded us of those good old days and shared a clip of a 1956 frigidaire refrigerator. Trust me- the features of the refrigerator are so systematic and perfect that I feel scammed by the fridge I own today.

This well-organized refrigerator is for everyone who struggles to keep their fridge clean and organized. It also has places to store butter and leftovers. Indeed, it looks so easy-peasy.

The best part? This fridge also has a window to hydrate your fruits and vegetables and it's detachable too!

The clip was shared by Twitter user Figen and has gone viral with more than 1 million views and 34k likes. Have a look, and you will be amazed too.

This 1956 frigidaire refrigerator has more features than a new one.pic.twitter.com/TfChGpZ5V5 — Figen (@TheFigen) July 9, 2022

People on Twitter are flabbergasted like me and want this refrigerator to come back! Some also pointed out how we are moving backward in advancements. Here's what they have to say:

This would have remained a best seller till date. Curious as to what happened to this design. https://t.co/fAsjODWPE2 — The Mechanic (@tundeonakoya) July 11, 2022

Wow... hey @Frigidaire, @whirlpoolusa, @generalelectric, what happened? ~70yrs later and fridges actually went backward in advancements. 😜 😂 Most advanced thing on my new Frigidaire is the door open alarm. Which is handy, but... it's no removable, windowed veggie drawer. 😂 https://t.co/WYlwyuOEom — CeruleanDragon (@CeruleanDragon) July 18, 2022

I want this refrigerator. Anybody have a time machine? https://t.co/240Od5Nsbq — Erin Manning Writes (@emanningwrites) July 12, 2022

This is fire but that ice cube thing she did has me shook 😂 https://t.co/Ko1CdRLZMi — NyNy 🫶🏾 (@damnnyla) July 10, 2022

They need to put this back on the market 🤣 https://t.co/zq0xqnSbTr — Tai❤️ (@tai_juhh) July 11, 2022

I have never wanted a 1950s appliance more in my life. https://t.co/pC9MZcguqf — Kat (@ghoulpepperv) July 16, 2022

What theory of economics or technology or progress possibly explains why fridges lost all these amazing features? https://t.co/mbGlk1NUGD — Tom Gara (@tomgara) July 16, 2022

Ummm… bring these bitches back! https://t.co/fBYsD7fu3P — Stressedside Gunn (@JustInNotOut) July 11, 2022

Man, where do I get a fridge like this? https://t.co/P5AALD6wRP — Tumisho Masha (@TumishoMasha) July 11, 2022

Why is this fridge cooler than the one I have?? https://t.co/SLgfpM1EJ7 — Susan (@LADYXSUEBEE) July 17, 2022

Of course, there were probably other problems with this old fridge, including power consumption, leakage or cooling, etc. But it still looks so systematic.

