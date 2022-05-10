Planning a date night is complicated. You're already bamboozled about what to say, what to wear, what to do. Cherry on top? You're under deep stress, scrolling through Zomato for hours trying to pick the best possible place to go. Let me make choosing the perfect spot easier for you.

Here are 6 of the most romantic spots in Kolkata that definitely won't disappoint your date:

1. Marbella's

The fairytale-like vibes in this old school Kolkata architecture converted into a cafe certainly gives the impression of an idyllic, whirlwind romance. Now whether or not your date is Prince Charming, that's a story for another time.

2. LMNOQ

I don't know about you, but I need a drink or two to calm my nerves before a first date. Not only does LMNOQ have a swanky rooftop, but it also serves some lip-smacking drinks that are more than enough to make for the times where your date turns out to be bad company.

3. The Blue Poppy

If you and your date are hardcore foodies, well, a) you should already know about this, and b) you should already know about this. Serving the best of Thakali cuisine, The Blue Poppy is home to the best momos in the entire city. And that's not just me saying it, but it's backed up by the myriad of awards the place has received.

4. The Salt House

The perfect spot for a serene brunch and an out-of-the-world gastronomical experience. PSA: Their hazelnut mouse is to die for.

5. Raj's Spanish Cafe

You wouldn't expect this to be on a date night list, but hear me out. The rustic charm and the brick-oven aroma are enough to make anyone fall in love (with the place, not the person). Plus there's an antique store right next door where you can buy your date some funky jewellery or a handcrafted journal.

6. Olterra

Quite possibly the most beautiful balcony I've ever seen. Added bonus? It overlooks the pretty lights and booming hustle of the iconic Park Street. Added added bonus? Delish drinks.

I've curated a fine selection of romantic locations. Now, the rest is on you!