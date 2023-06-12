A New Jersey restaurant has curated a special Indian thali, called ‘Modi Ji Thali’, ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit to the US on June 22.

The owner of the restaurant is an Indian origin man, Shripad Kulkarni, who mentioned that this thali is being curated on a special demand of the Indian community residing there. He added that a number of people have tried it, and that they loved the food.

The special thali includes khichdi, rasgulla, sarson ka saag, kashmiri dum aloo, idli, dhokla, chaach, and papad, among other dishes. In a video that is being circulated on the internet, the owner talks about his intent behind the thali, and also talks about the food being served in it.

The restaurant is also going to launch a thali for S Jaishankar, soon.