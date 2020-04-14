If you're a 90's kid who's a hardcore foodie, you'd know that Nigella Lawson was the O.G influencer who introduced us to the concept of aesthetic food way before Instagram did. And gave us quick and easy homemade recipes for all our midnight cravings.

Well, if you miss Nigella Lawson and her tempting food, we've got some news for you. She has a website where all her old and new recipes are available for free. And this lockdown is the perfect time to try all these easy, doable recipes:

1. Nigella's Instant Chocolate Mousse

In just four steps with less than 6 basic ingredients, you can whisk this sinful chocolate mousse. Click here to get the full step by step recipe.

2. Nigella's Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

Craving some Thai curry with noodles over the weekend? Try this quick five-step recipe with chicken leftovers. Click here to get the step-by-step recipe.

4. Nigella's Signature Birthday Brownies

With less than 7 easily available ingredients in your kitchen, these basic brownies should definitely be on your quarantine cook-list. Click here to get the full step-by-step recipe.

5. Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

Want to sip on something fuzzy and comforting but don't exactly know what? Try Nigella's hot chocolate with a twist of salted caramel for all your indecisive cravings. Click here to get the full step-by-step recipe.

6. Cauliflower, Garlic & Turmeric Soup

With basic ingredients that every desi will find in their kitchen, try this scrumptious and healthy delicacy. Click here to get the full, step-by-step recipe.

7. Gluten-Free Banana Bread

Switch to a healthier version of this classic tea-cake. Click here to get the full step-by-step recipe.

8. Nigella's Special Mexican lasagne

What happens when Mexican spices have crossover with a classic Italian delicacy? Well, click here for the full step-by-step recipe and find out.

9. Quick Homemade Salsa

Didn't stock enough bottled salsa for the lockdown? Don't worry Nigella's easy 3-step- homemade salsa has got you covered. Click here for the full, step-by-step recipe.

10. Nigella's Quesadillas

Perfectly toasted on the outside and gooey cheese on the inside, you'll find all the ingredients to Nigella's signature quesadillas in your kitchen. Click here to find the full step-by-step recipe.

11. Upside Down Pineapple Cake

This classic tea-cake recipe is made easy by Nigella and her quick pro tips. Make this fruity cake in just 6 steps by clicking here to find the full, step-by-step recipe.

12. Penne Alla Vodka

What's better than drinking while eating you ask? Eating your drinks. Add the perfect punch of smokiness to your regular red sauce pasta with Nigella's recipe of Penne Alla Vodka. Click here to get the full, step-by-step recipe.

12. Nigella's Naan Pizza

Pizza over a crispy thin crust naan? Why didn't anyone think of this brilliant Indo-Italian idea before? Click here to get the full step-by-step recipe.

13. Nutella Pancakes

This 6 step recipe of making Nutella pancakes is a direct stairway to chocolate heaven. Click here to get the full step-by-step recipe.

14. Tiramisini

Quick tiramisu + Martini glass = Tiramisini. Just imagine coffee-liquor soaked sponge fingers topped with some whipped mascarpone and served in small portions. Click here to get the full step-by-step recipe.

15. Nigella's Signature Devil's Food Cake

With layers of bitter-chocolate, this sinful cake will give you a never felt before foodgasm. Click here to get the step-by-step recipe of this devious yet heavenly cake.

