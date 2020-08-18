It's monsoon. That time of the year again when the breeze is cool, the weather is romantic and our hearts crave for delicious food.
Sweet or spicy, rainy season means lazying around on that couch near the window and enjoying our favourite foods. Because food adds magic to the already magical monsoon.
And here's a list of food one cannot miss as it rains outside.
1. Every rainy day is a 'chai and pakode' kinda day.
View this post on Instagram
बारिश का मौसम हो और पकोड़े ना हो 😋 ऐसा तो नहीं हो सकता जी 😍😊 #pyaazpakoda #mirchipakoda Do tell us your favorite pakode and enjoy them this Monsoon.✅😊 #pakode #homemade #homecook #MakeItYourself #monsoon #rainyday #rainyseason #onionfritters #pyaazkepakode #mirchikepakode #chaitime #teabreak #HomeChef #indianfood #indianfritters #pakoda #foodie #pakora #foodlover #instafood #kadhi #instagood #bhajiya #snacks #fritters #chai #foodstagram
2. The monsoon exclusive ghevars are a treat to our souls.
View this post on Instagram
My maasi @kanak.daga.9 makes amazing desserts 😍. Yesterday she made this delicious, Rajasthani dessert for @harsh_daga08 because it was his birthday. Most popularly ghewar is made during the month of August or the auspicious month of Shravana or Sawan when the festival of Teej and Raksha Bandhan falls. Not only for Rakshabhandan, but Malai Ghevar can be made for birthdays as well for a change. . . . . . . . . . . . . . #ghevar #foodie #sweets #indiansweets #mithai #homemade #yummy #foodblogger #sweettooth #food #delicious #foodporn #foodlover #noadulteration #traditionalsweets #nopreservatives #sweedesi #foodphotography #boondiladdu #indianfood #milkcake #kalakand #bhfyp #kajukatli #dessert #punekar #petha #desifood #ghewar #bhfyp
3. With or without rabdi, malpuas are a must when it's raining outside.
View this post on Instagram
Malpua is a sweet pancake popular in India. Indian traditional dessert served with rabdi. This healthy version malpua is made with whole wheat flour and soaked in sugar syrup. . Follow @manjaryfoodie . Tag like share comment ❤️ . #malpua #sweet #dessert #festive #lovecooking❤️ #howtomake #festivalseason #festivevibes #festiverecipes #festivals #cooking #indiansweets #indian #indianfoodie #foodiesofinstagram #instafoodgram #indorefoodexplorer #indorecity #indoregram #indorewale #indorefoodies #cookforeachother #instagrammers #instafood #bhfyp #indiandessert
View this post on Instagram
Hot Malpua’s with rabdi in this weather ❤️ Any Malpua fans here ? Chef - @madhusri_77 Recipe from @hebbars.kitchen These are very easy to make and tastes delicious 😋 #thehungryindians #malpua #rabdi #desserts #northindian #picoftheday #rakhi #malpuawithrabdi #malpuas #weather #indiansweet #hyderabadi #foodie #foodblogger #picoftheday📷 #likeforlikes #foodstagram #dessertporn #dessertsofinstagram #sweets #rabdilove❤️ #yummy delicious
4. Rainy season cravings mean crispy samosas paired with green chutney.
View this post on Instagram
The best Indian Internation Snack ever on earth !!! #samosa !!!! Specially this season where it's raining outside and you enjoy a hot crispy samosa with all these chutneys !!! Ufff too good yaar, maza aa gaya !! #easyfoodwithdg #iamdatingfood #foodofindia #indianfoodblogger #indianstreetfood #foodbloggerindia #indianfoodstories #indianfoodsquad #indianfoods #khanakhazana #desikhana #streetfood #localeats #instafoodgram #munchymumbai #buzzfeed #mumbaifood #tasteofindia #foodfeed #dailyfoodfeed #foodisfuel #foodismedicine #samosaparty
5. Nothing comes even close to roasted bhutta when you are looking for a perfect companion in rains.
6. Just some garma garam jalebi is enough to make you ready to enjoy rain all day long.
7. Vada Pav hits different in rainy season.
8. A plate of hot steaming momos is all I want to eat this rainy season.
9. Nothing soothes on a rainy day, the way a hot and sour soup does.
10. Dal Pakwan is a sumptuous meal best suited to the monsoon.
11. Dal Bati tastes more delicious in rainy season.
12. Pyaaz ki kachori for those spicy and crunchy cravings during monsoon.
13. No one can say no to pyaaz pakodas on a rainy day.
View this post on Instagram
So which #pakoda do you like the most? We love #pyaazpakoda and #aloopakoda NO REPOSTS ❌ followme @gluttonyguilts gluttonyguilts.com for my gluttony filled journey. @gluttonyguilts @gluttonyguilts @gluttonyguilts #food #foodie #foodblogger #blogger #foodporn #foodgasm #foodstagram #foodgram #foodlove #gluttonyguilts #microblogging #blogging #photography #indiancooking #pyaazpakode #pakora #pakode #indianfritters #foodphotography #cooking #shotoniphone #shotoniphonexr #indiansnacks #besanpakora #chickpeafritters #besanpakoda #onionfritters #pakoda ©gluttonyguilts All rights reserved.
14. Morning tea with crisp bread pakodas is a perfect start to any monsoon day.
15. Street style dabeli is one of the perfect monsoon munchies.
BRB, it has started raining and I need my dose of bhajiyas.
Do let us know what's your favourite monsoon food.