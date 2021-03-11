Trust me, nothing is universal when it comes to food.

Food preferences is a sensitive topic. It is controversial too, at times. We dug deeper into the internet and found out what are the most controversial food opinions people have and the results are truly controversial.

1. Forget veg or non-veg Biryani, potatoes are the real deal here.

I like potatoes in my Chicken/Mutton biryani. I think it absorbs the flavors really, really well.

- 3mrunner

2. Veg food in Kerala? Please don't judge this one.

Kerala's non-veg cuisine is good but Kerala's vegetarian meals is the real deal.

- clickOKplease

3. The Rasagolla war seems to be a never-ending one.

Odia Rasagollas are better than Bengali ones, period.

- arrigatogozaimasu

4. Do we even have to choose between idli and dosa?

Idlis are better than Dosas.

- ProbabilisticPotato

5. Yeah and it is not pulao.

Veg Biryani is a thing.

- Substantial_Pie_5696

6. Any Mysore Pak fans here?

Mysore Pak is just a slab of sugar.

- pxm7

7. People eating pizza with ketchup won't annoy you after reading this.

Sprinkle a packet of sugar on your next slice of cheese pizza. You'll thank me later.

- _PM_ME_YOUR_NIPPLES

8. Team ketchup, unite.

Ketchup shouldn't exist.

9. What about the Chyawanprash cookies?

Oatmeal raisin cookies are better than chocolate chip cookies.

- gracefullyslick

10. I'm kind of tired of this debate now.

Pineapple on pizza is great.

- Alienosaur

11. How do you like your cheese?

The more it smells bad, the better it is. Cheese.

- yung_boza

12. It's always been cucumbers vs tomatoes.

Cucumbers should replace tomatoes in all things.

- Presetto

13. To warm the milk or not?

Warm milk with cereal isn't that fucking weird.

- egend5992

14. Just realised that mango season is here.

Mangoes are not tasty. They look very dirty and you can't even hold it bcoz of the juices flowing out of it. And mango juice tastes yuck.

- __anon_not_vile

15. How about combining the two? Just saying.

16. Damn I have been doing this all my life.

Beer and pizza is a terrible combination.

17. Finally someone said it.

Kheer tastes much better when it has zero dry fruits.

18. Now don't say North Indian food>>>South Indian food.

Curd rice is highly over rated!!

19. What do you think?

I will NEVER understand how anyone eats sushi.

20. Wai Wai is damn delicious.

Top Ramen and Wai Wai are better than maggi.

21. No offence to people of Agra.

Petha shouldn't be in the list of sweets.

22. Now this is controversial.

How on earth Masala and Dosai go well together?

23. And I thought Lauki can never taste good.

Lauki can only taste good as halwa.

24. Do we even have that choice?

If you peel kiwis you’re a coward.

25. What is even green tea?

Tea is trash if it ain't green.

26. Yay or nay?

Coconut in food... No.

27. Which is your favourite?

Gulab jamun >>>>> Rasgulla.

28. I was always divided between adding milk to cereal or cereal to milk.

Dumping milk in cereal ruins it and you should feel bad for eating soggy mush as a child.

29. Phir breakfast mein kya khayenge?

Poha needs to fucking disappear from this world.

30. Let's stop here. I can't take this any more.

I EAT IDLI WITH RAWALPINDI CHANE.

Tell us what controversial food opinions you have and we'll have the largest ever collection.

The responses in this article have been sourced from Reddit and Twitter.