Just like any other marwari, bhujia runs in my veins.

It has had so much influence on me that I prefer adding it to almost every dish. Yeah, trust me, you can never go wrong with bhujia.

Bhujia not just enhances the taste of food items, but also gives them an aesthetic look.

Check it out.

There has been nothing better than this combination and there'll never be one - bread and bhujia.

Poha without bhujia is like Batman without Robin.

Dahi puri is already crispy? Doesn't matter. We'll add bhujia.

Use it as toppings on Monaco biscuits and you've got the best snack ever.

Literally, the foundation of every food.

Desi Burritos, anyone?

Aa gayi maggi, maggi. This time not alone, but with bhujia.

Basic, yet all time favourite. Murmura chaat.

Papad with bhujia. I guess the person who made this is a hardcore marwari.

No chaat is ever complete without bhujia.

Soft and fluffy dahi vadas with crispy bhujia.

Bhujia is indeed the best garnish.

What a makeover to the leftover aloo sabzi.

Bhujia on pizza. The only thing I haven't tried yet. Gonna give it a shot.

You can never take out bhujia from katori chaat.

This is how we Indians embrace everything - adding bhujia.

Quinoa with bhujia. I have reached peak Marwari. pic.twitter.com/desB4Oe8EF — Nikita (@kaamkicheez) October 18, 2017

Isn't this supposed to be the best breakfast ever?

Marwari Mornings! 🤯🤪

.

.

Grew up in a marwari household definitely has an influence. I add bhujia to everything. Sometimes i just eat bread with bhujia. This upma was made better with some bhujia and onions.

What do you add to zing up your simple br… https://t.co/cLewQUubum pic.twitter.com/vdUOauRXoi — Miss_eats_alot (@khushboo_vv) April 6, 2018

Experiments with bread and bhujia never end.

Yeh kahan weird hai, yeh toh normal hai.

My suggestion of adding bhujia to her dal rice made mom in law scamper to the kitchen. The peri peri #FirangiBhujia was right up her street pic.twitter.com/WN27y6Q3pw — Kalyan Karmakar (@Finelychopped) April 9, 2017

Sprouts bhel with a tadka of bhujia.

Bhujia is omnipresent.

I'm gonna go snack on bhujia.