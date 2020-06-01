Just like any other marwari, bhujia runs in my veins.
It has had so much influence on me that I prefer adding it to almost every dish. Yeah, trust me, you can never go wrong with bhujia.
Bhujia not just enhances the taste of food items, but also gives them an aesthetic look.
Check it out.
There has been nothing better than this combination and there'll never be one - bread and bhujia.
Poha without bhujia is like Batman without Robin.
Dahi puri is already crispy? Doesn't matter. We'll add bhujia.
Use it as toppings on Monaco biscuits and you've got the best snack ever.
#monaco #tomato #ketchup #bhujia #sev #cheese #topping #snacks
Literally, the foundation of every food.
Char minar Tacos Made from desi puri, capsicum and tomatoes 🍅
Desi Burritos, anyone?
Burritos Chat - wheat flour tortillas stuffed with melange of spicy green sauce with vegetables and butter grilled the wrap topped with tamarind sweet-n-tangy sauce and crackling bhujia !
Aa gayi maggi, maggi. This time not alone, but with bhujia.
Basic, yet all time favourite. Murmura chaat.
Papad with bhujia. I guess the person who made this is a hardcore marwari.
#papad #food #indianfood #bhujia
No chaat is ever complete without bhujia.
Ragda pattice
Soft and fluffy dahi vadas with crispy bhujia.
Soft, fluffy and juicy dahiwadas made at home.
Bhujia is indeed the best garnish.
What a makeover to the leftover aloo sabzi.
Bhujia mixed with leftover Aloo Bhaji from lunch.
Bhujia on pizza. The only thing I haven't tried yet. Gonna give it a shot.
We made home made Pizzas today! Yes we like to add #Bhujia on our pizza! #IndianPizza
You can never take out bhujia from katori chaat.
i could make this perfect KATORIs....for my favourite and much missed....chaat
This is how we Indians embrace everything - adding bhujia.
Quinoa with bhujia. I have reached peak Marwari. pic.twitter.com/desB4Oe8EF— Nikita (@kaamkicheez) October 18, 2017
Isn't this supposed to be the best breakfast ever?
Experiments with bread and bhujia never end.
Home made bread toast #bread #toast #potato #onion #chat #chaat #streetfood #homemade #bhujia
Yeh kahan weird hai, yeh toh normal hai.
Jeera rice with dahi ke aaloo & bhujiya!
My suggestion of adding bhujia to her dal rice made mom in law scamper to the kitchen. The peri peri #FirangiBhujia was right up her street pic.twitter.com/WN27y6Q3pw— Kalyan Karmakar (@Finelychopped) April 9, 2017
Sprouts bhel with a tadka of bhujia.
Bhujia is omnipresent.
I'm gonna go snack on bhujia.