Indian desserts are some of the best things about desi food. But what happens when you try to translate their names to English, all while also keeping things creative and interesting? Well, this Pakistani restaurant has found a solution to this question. Because, they’ve described jalebi as “Mysterious crispy pretzel shaped fried waffles soaked in rose water syrup.” Yes, you read that right.
Twitter user @shreedaisy posted a picture of the menu describing many other desi desserts in the same way. And so, naturally the internet was bound to flood the post with witty comments.
So, here’s how people have responded to this hilarious description of the mithaai.
This tweet is my personal favorite.
Talk about creativity!