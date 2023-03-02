Indian desserts are some of the best things about desi food. But what happens when you try to translate their names to English, all while also keeping things creative and interesting? Well, this Pakistani restaurant has found a solution to this question. Because, they’ve described jalebi as “Mysterious crispy pretzel shaped fried waffles soaked in rose water syrup.” Yes, you read that right.

Credit: Twitter

Twitter user @shreedaisy posted a picture of the menu describing many other desi desserts in the same way. And so, naturally the internet was bound to flood the post with witty comments.

Friends, @microMAF and I have just come across the ultimate description of jalebi! 🥨 🧇 pic.twitter.com/YXgSPYmRFP — Daisy Rockwell ڈیزی راکویل डेज़ी राक्वैल (@shreedaisy) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

So, here’s how people have responded to this hilarious description of the mithaai.

You deserve all the mysterious crispy pretzels — Viv Groskop (@VivGroskop) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

What would be the désī descriptions of pretzels and waffles?



cc @drsureshpant @bhAratenduH jī — 🇮🇳 𐄳 इन्द्रजाल 𐄳 (@indrapraharana) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

I love that they call them mysterious. I am intrigued by this description — Vaibhav Sharma (@sharmavaibhav__) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

That's probably as close as one could get with western references. Not an easy task given that the shape of jalebi is a standard on its own in language.



Thank you for sharing. Makes you smile for sure. 🙂 — Harshit Gupta / हर्षित / ہرشت (@hg6) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

"Gulab Jamon" might confuse Spanish patrons who would expect rose-flavored…..ham? — monofuzz (@monofuzz) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

I like the “twist” of comparing them to both pretzels AND waffles — Daisy Rockwell ڈیزی راکویل डेज़ी राक्वैल (@shreedaisy) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Arguably more complex preparations — Daisy Rockwell ڈیزی راکویل डेज़ी राक्वैल (@shreedaisy) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

This tweet is my personal favorite.

Going to call pretzels "जलेबीनुमा कुरकुरे" to complete the recursion😅 — Karan Vasudeva (@karanvasudeva) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

I want some mysterious crispy waffle pretzels right now! — Rahul (@rahuloms) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Bhapa doi is "dahi ki kheer" 😄 — sangeeta sanghvi (@sangeetasanghvi) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

I love a mysterious waffle — Davina Quinlivan (@DQuinlivanB) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

What in tf..🤦‍♀️😭🤣 — M (@M76945129) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Almost beats the best description of gulab jamun I’ve ever heard: “Fried cheese balls in hot, sweet syrup” https://t.co/0xSMWW7kti — annie paul (@anniepaul) March 1, 2023 Credit:Twitter

Mysterious and pretzel ko same sentence me padhne ka mauka pehli baar mila. Sabashe! https://t.co/eJfFjissfw — Neel Pandey (@neelaneel) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

All dessert descriptions should be this fun https://t.co/QgfHCT7KiT — Sabaah Jauhar-Rizvi (@AustenLied) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Jalebi = "mysterious crispy pretzel shaped fried waffle" Yup, that sounds about right. https://t.co/m8R2ZkJmFv — Jamal Elias (@jemalilyas) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter