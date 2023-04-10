Paneer is an ingredient that has large fan base, us desis love a well seasoned paneer dish, and love to low-key take pride in the fact that it’s sometimes the healthier option (in the cheese family). So when Taste Atlas published a ranking list with 7 paneer dishes in its Best Cheese Dishes In The World list, of course there was bound to be excitement among Indians.
ADVERTISEMENT
Apart from brown folks being thrilled at the sight of so many paneer dishes, people from other nationalities also pitched in and spoke up about how they felt about their favourite cheese dishes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
*Paneer Supremacy*
Top picks for you