Lifestyle is a matter of choice. Right? We have often come across many vegetarians complaining of receiving non-veg food from online food delivering apps. It makes you pissed ‘coz why not? It is against their lifestyle, so to say. Now, imagine you order a veg cuisine but the chef experiments it with meat or poultry products and the waiter serves the dish in front of you. How would you react?

Speaking of which, a woman apparently ordered veg fried rice at an eatery serving Bihari food but was surprised to see egg in it.

A Twitter user, @bambaiyya, posted an alleged incident on the platform which talks about how the woman confronted a man (presumably the co-owner) for adding egg in a veg dish.

“Maine veg fried rice order kiya tha aapne toh egg daal diya,” an excerpt from the post reads. To which, instead of replacing and apologizing, the man came up saying, “egg toh veg hi hai.”

The user made fun of the woman for arguing over egg.

Check out the tweets here:

the way i had to repress my snort. and she kept arguing and the guy who was half managing the place half cooking in the kitchen and another dude who seemed like the owner just kept laughing. god bless. — nihira 📻💌 (@bambaiyya__) August 8, 2023

Going by the tweet, if the eatery didn’t have veg starters, then how come she ordered ‘veg fried rice’?

really going to come to a bhaiyya place WHICH DOESNT EVEN HAVE VEG STARTERS MIND YOU and order veg fried rice? like missus YOU are the issue here relax — nihira 📻💌 (@bambaiyya__) August 8, 2023

Netizens schooled the Twitter user for joking about the woman’s choice:

And some of them called out the user for mentioning the term ‘bhaiyya’ as a slur for Bihar natives.

What is so funny about this, you dumbo🤷‍♀️ she asked for veg fried rice and not egg fried rice. Egg is not considered as veg, you dumbass. https://t.co/P9NMGboDpj — செறிவூட்டப்பட்ட KL (@amgeminigal) August 9, 2023

Some people can have allergies to egg. Some may avoid eggs for health reasons. But let's revel in when a vegetarian is fed egg without her knowledge https://t.co/SZYz2nWkD8 — Libfem (@Bombaysticc) August 9, 2023

i'm all for owning vegetarian bigots but some people are genuinely allergic to eggs. it's not really that funny if you think about it https://t.co/uVirqR1RCx — deb (@sparkhlss) August 9, 2023

So much bigotness in you. Can't respect other's traditions and food choices? — IndiaStatsStory (@StatsStory) August 9, 2023

When you read veg you assume there is no. Why traumatise vegetarians like that. Not everybody who walks in a restaurant who owns it who runs it bhaiyya bihari whatever. The menu can easily mention egg or eggless. Why is that so difficult. — dredd (@dredddrax) August 8, 2023

I know people who can eat meat but are allergic to egg!

This isn't as funny as it seems — Shreya (@Shreyyaaaax) August 9, 2023

"Bhaiyyas" ?? When will this labelling stop? — Su (@Su199261) August 9, 2023

What do you think of this incident?