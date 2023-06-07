If you are a regular at Starbucks, then this is definitely for you. The coffeehouse is a go-to place for those who love having a good ambience while sipping their piping-hot, high-quality brew inside it, and of course, for those who can afford to have it. Other than this, people also visit Starbucks for free Wi-Fi, to attend meetings, hang out with friends, or meet their dates.

Source: Starbucks India/Twitter

Now that we are talking about Starbucks, someone apparently ordered its coffee online and got the beverage delivered at the address of the coffeehouse. You ask, why? ‘Coz of huge price difference.

A Twitter user, @SandeepMall, shared the incident in which he claimed that the ‘Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew’ coffee that he wished to order was priced at ₹400 at the outlet. However, when the user checked it on Zomato, he noticed that the beverage was costing him around ₹200, half the price of the coffee at Starbucks. The user ordered it online at the same address, and the delivery valet picked up his coffee from there and gave it to him on the table.

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew. Source: Starbucks

“Sitting at Starbucks – coffee for 400. Zomato deal for same coffee 190. Ordered Zomato with address of Starbucks. The Zomato guy picks up and gives me to my table at Starbuck (sic),” the tweet reads.

Here’s the tweet in discussion:

Sitting at Starbucks – coffee for 400. Zomato deal for same coffee 190. Ordered Zomato with address of Starbucks. The Zomato guy picks up and gives me to my table at Starbuck. ये वाला business अपनी अक्ल से completely out of course है। — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) June 6, 2023

The Twitter user shared a screenshot of the order in quote tweet. The picture features ‘Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew’ which is priced at ₹199 after taxes. Going by the screenshot, the order was placed at Starbucks Coffee, Sector 12, Faridabad.

Here’s the picture:

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to this alleged incident:

While some netizens loved this strategy, a few of them shared their own experiences of playing such tricks.

Ur great saar

I could only save 60 ₹ by doing it even though I have Zomato gold https://t.co/TwTUp24paS pic.twitter.com/kbltvChFmL — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) June 7, 2023

Out of the box kinda thinking https://t.co/ewd9oYTyHw — karishma bhandari (@karishma_o) June 7, 2023

What the actual f!!! 🤣🤣🤣💀 https://t.co/kX3xgrhm9u — Teja Navalkar (@tejanavalkar) June 6, 2023

Modern problems requires modern solutions 😂😂 https://t.co/KjKfqVRYN0 — Gaurav (@Gaurav0022_) June 6, 2023

Looks like someone found a way to get coffee at half the price and with home delivery too! Who needs business acumen when you've got Zomato skills? — Ankit Prakash (@ankitpr89) June 6, 2023

That’s some top level strategic thinking 😂 — Sarath Babu S (@AryanSarath) June 7, 2023

Once at a Glen's bakehouse in bangalore they told me they don't serve the particular sandwich I asked for before lunch hours. Surprisingly the same was selling on Zomato. I ordered it and asked delivery guy to come up and give it to me while Glen's prepared rest of our order. https://t.co/o6fEzi0Yi3 — Aakarsh 🇮🇳 (@Aakarsh_91) June 6, 2023

saw a guy doing this at Belgian Waffles https://t.co/6iFckDWUyL — Parth Porwal (@parthp_4) June 6, 2023

ohh did it once at Kayani Bakery – Pune. Long line to enter the bakery (restricted entry due to covid guideline) ordered on Zomato. Some discount as well to go with faster delivery. — Mudit Bhargava (@bhmudit) June 6, 2023

I was at Domino's, Rishikesh, Uk on 4th Jun. Got ₹80 off just by ordering pizza "delivery" at Domino's itself. — Deepak Dhankhar (@deepak__x) June 6, 2023

Applied this multiple times sirji :), not sure who is paying for my coffee. Jab Zomato Swiggy hai tab tak chalta rahega. — Manav (@manavdas) June 6, 2023

Done this same thing in havmor ice cream parlour

My ice cream was ₹129

Through zomato it was ₹67 — homer (@samss913) June 7, 2023

similar incident, i had a Starbucks in my office building. there was a zomato offer of 199 on Cold Coffee, the store said it is only on Zomato. so i ordered from Zomato and guy delivered it to same location 50 mts distance. they could've just given me the deal at the store! — notacoolgirl (@notacoolgurl) June 7, 2023

Contrary to the aforementioned tweets, some netizens felt otherwise.

A Twitter user called it a ‘fake tweet’ claiming Starbucks doesn’t allow outside food and drinks.

Fake tweet , as Starbucks don’t allow outside food and drinks. https://t.co/dfRTlvg0vB — dhaval d (@dhaval94) June 7, 2023

I’m sorry but the ₹200 savings is not worth the embarrassment https://t.co/vhGuGWm8kL — tutu (@SatinTweety) June 6, 2023

In a fancy restaurant you pay for the fancy decor , the ambience

Since you accupy 4 sq feet of real estate for almost 3 hours, works out to almost 400 Rs, considering a monthly rental of 1,20,000 — Sriram Subramaniam (@SriramSubrama) June 7, 2023

Have you ever tried this technique of saving money?