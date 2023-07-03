Dal chawal is a staple in desi households. It’s comfort food for many people out there. A bowl of lentils served with a plate of rice can give you loads of happiness. This happens especially if you want to break up with fast foods and non-vegetarian dishes that are being sold in restaurants or if you are visiting your parents after a long break and wish to relish this humble dish.

Source: Bawarchi

In an unconventional moment of cross-cultural cuisine, someone recently experimented with dal-chawal and turned their amalgamation into desi ‘sushi’. Yep, the famous Japanese cuisine, which is often prepared with sea food.

Source: Tasting Table

An Instagram user, Anushree Bhutada (@anushreebutada) posted a video of preparing desi ‘sushi’ on the platform. In the clip, we can see plain rice being flattened on a paper followed by which pomegranate and garlic chutney is spread over them. It is then filled with chopped onions and dry dal.

Source: Anushree Bhutada

Then the entire rice layer is wrapped in cylindrical shape with sesame seeds garnished over it. The shape is then cut into small pieces resembling ‘sushi’. The dish is served in a plate with dal around it.

Source: Anushree Bhutada

“Recreated the OG comfort food – dal & rice and turned it into a sushi!…” an excerpt from the post reads.

This ‘sushi’ dish has left netizens go divided.

Some Instagram users felt that it is an ‘insult’ to the Japanese cuisine.

Others shared that they won’t mind trying it.

This has reminded us of stand-up comedian Gaurav Kapoor’s video about desis experimenting with ‘sushi’. We are talking about this one, remember?

Anyway, would you care to try that ‘sushi’ dish?