No wonder we have a huge diversity in Indian food. We Indians have created so many Indianised versions of food. From momos, French toast to pasta, the Indian touch we have added to these dishes is commendable. Let's see what an Indianised version of desi Sushi will look like.

Recently, Gaurav Kapoor, a stand-up comedian, talks about what Sushi will look like if it comes to west Delhi and alerted the stakeholders of Sushi to protect this it.

Have a look at the video, which has 1.6 billion views and more than 80,000 likes.



This reel video on Instagram also has a second part, where he talks about how Indian street vendors will own its franchise and how different desi sushi will be.

Netizens are already loving this business idea and have started suggesting names for the corner. Many can't wait to try this desi version of sushi.

What do you think about his idea?