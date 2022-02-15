Landing your dream job is definitely not an easy task, not with all the competition. This makes it important to be creative while pitching yourself in an interview. Something, that this student definitely knows a lot about.

Dikshita Basu, a computer science and engineering student made proper use of Valentine's Day, unlike us. While seeking an internship with Zomato, she came up with a creative idea - the Valentine special internship proposal. The student from Tamil Nadu's Sathyabama University, presented some problems in Zomato's app design along with a few new ideas.

Her ideas included a new format, called 'Zomato Zing' to get costumers a better idea about food and places that they might like - through 15 second videos. Dikshita also tagged Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal, Zomato's CEO of Food Delivery Rahul Ganjoo and Zomato Design Lead Vijay Verma in her post.

The post garnered attention, as companies and founders commented. Soon, it caught the attention of Zomato's CEO of Food Delivery, Rahul Ganjoo. "Appreciate the effort Dikshita Basu! We’ll be in touch shortly", he commented. The creative pitch has definitely opened a lot of options for the CSE student.

We all definitely need to take notes.