What is India without its street foods? What is Mumbai without its staple Vada Pao? The answer is- bland. This street food is deceptively simple but packs a punch. Don't be fooled by its simple looks. Once you've had a bite, you can never get enough of it. Obviously, this humble dish has lovers all across the country.

While it is fairly easy to make, each place offers its own special twist, either by adding sev, or extra green chutney. In this Twitter thread, people name some of their favourite vada pao spots in Mumbai. Nothing works better than people's recommendations, in my opinion. This is definitely going on my bucket list. *Starts scribbling on a piece of paper*. Let's find out.

Starting a 🧵on some of the best Vada Pav that I ate in Mumbai. Here goes the first one - Sewri's Bhatti Vada Pav. pic.twitter.com/Md76tV6JTr — Alekh #MaskOn (@Alekh_AA) January 29, 2022

1- Anil Vada Pav in Tilak Nagar Chembur.

2- Vada Pav outside Agar Bazar bus stop behind Portuguese Church Dadar.

3- CTO cha Vada Pav, Fort. — Anuja Ponkshe (@AnujaPonkshe) January 29, 2022

My first timer Mumbai picks:

* Marine Drive & Chowpatty

* Carter Road Promenade & Bandstand

* Walk from Colaba Causeway to Gateway via Taj Mahal Hotel

* Ballard Estate

* Early morning at Dadar flower market followed by vada pav / mattha jalebi. — Kaushal Karkhanis (@kaushal) August 20, 2019

Try the one at Ashok, opposite Kirti college. My favourite — Dhaval Kulkarni (धवल कुलकर्णी) 🇮🇳 (@dhavalkulkarni) January 29, 2022

Mine too. And though many Parlekars swear by Babu Vada Pav near Parle Tilak Vidyalaya, I think Vidarbha Vada Pav on Nehru Rd is also damn good. — Niranjan Rajadhyaksha (@CafeEconomics) January 29, 2022

If you are in Navi Mumbai, try the one outside the Ghansoli railway station. Before the pandemic, I would grab one before taking the train home. — Tomal Dattaroy (@brishtirnuri) January 29, 2022

Please try Bhau Vada Pav in Bhandup. Definitely one of the best in Mumbai. — Yaar Lavish (@YaRaLaVaSh) January 29, 2022

For Chembur folks; Bhat at Mahul Road-Akberally’s signal. Makes a decent misal too . — Nisha Sampath (@geekafterglow) January 30, 2022

Vadapav stall near post office, Chembur gaothan — SR (@dhinka_cheeka) January 29, 2022

Anand Vada Pav outta this world — Uday (@udayjdv) January 30, 2022

The one outside nahur station is 💯 — Pooja Sarkar (@SarkarMania) January 29, 2022

What man! There is no Sri Krishna Vada here :(

Also, the best Vada Pav in Bangalore is me making it when I want to. Second best is this couple stall in front of HSR BDA complex — Gaurav (@IT_Kabootar) January 30, 2022

A Google map was also shared on the thread, which had its own recommendations of some of the best vada pao spots in Mumbai. These include iconic names like Mama Kame, Dadar Vada Pav and more.

Just thinking about the tangy, spicy favours is making my mouth water right now. Be right back. Time to make a delicious vada pao.