Mixing two cuisines of food to create something 'different' seems to be all the craze.

There was a pasta-dosa:

Gulab Jamun pancake:

And many more unappetizing abominations.

The latest 'innovation' is a 'Croissant Vada Pav' that we are pleasantly confused about.

I have died reading Croissant Vada Pav pic.twitter.com/U1EiiB2Pv4 — Sudatta (@iSudatta) February 24, 2021

A croissant cut into half with a vada sandwiched between it is going viral on Twitter. It is also topped with a chilli and some authentic chutney.

P.S. Shouldn't it have been called Croissant Vada? Because where is the Pav?

What’s funny is that they call it Croissant Vada Pav. Is the Pav inside the croissant? If yes, do I really want to eat both croissant and Pav? Wouldn’t the French or Portuguese mind? Why not just Croissant Vada? Or Vada Croissant? 🙊🤷🏻‍♀️😬 — Sudatta (@iSudatta) February 24, 2021

Twitter is quite divided about it being a good call or a very bad one. Because let's face it, croissant is basically a lot of butter and flour and who doesn't love that.

This looks amazing, and I can almost imagine the taste combination (and it’s good). I’d eat this. — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) February 24, 2021

hahahah against my best judgement, I want to try this — Sneha (@FlirtingKaapi) February 24, 2021

Now this is dream coming true.



I have so many times fantasised about eating Vada with Croissant. But never Croissant Vada Pav. — शेख़ Xandoomal تھومس 🏹🚜 (@xandoomal) February 25, 2021

Might be tasty — New Year Same World 🌎 (@Ghaziabad420666) February 25, 2021

I actually want to eat this. Where is it available? — Calculus (@jokeinstein) February 25, 2021

Would you try this version of the vada pav? Or is it a hard pass?