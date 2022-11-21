In this ever-changing world, where chocolate momos and other pointless fusions are a thing, it’s difficult to let go of the good old food. Not to be THAT person, but “our times were better” – and things like dipping and dropping Parle-G in chai, made up for simple pleasures.

I was today years old when I found out that a hybrid between kismi toffees and Parle-G biscuits exists. After endless scrolling on Twitter, there it was – a post about the “ dal chini cinnamon” biscuits. And well, it does bring a sense of nostalgia looking at things that were a bigger part of our childhood than we think they were.

How have I only just found out about Kismi biscuits?? An absolute revelation! Basically the lovechild of Parle-G and Biscoff. With a cup of tea, perfection. pic.twitter.com/3zJWoIou8g — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) November 20, 2022

Other than the “cinnamon” redundancy and the fact that fusions are scary, this seems like something that would totally make millennials happy. Twitter is certainly excited about this revelation.

What! Why haven't I seen this before??? https://t.co/altU727bL0 — Anuj Devpura (@anujdevpura_) November 20, 2022

While growing up, we used to get Kismi flavoured toffees .. they used to have an elaichi (cardamom) flavour.. and tasted great. Here they have used cinnamon, which must be interesting twist with tea, a dash of spice but from the biscuit, not the tea! 😃 — Anindo (@Anindo_Sen_) November 20, 2022

Kismi used to be a sweetie (toffee as colloquially called), I remember getting *thousands* of them for a rupee! This would definitely be worth a try.😊 — Supratim Mukherjee (@supratim_tweets) November 20, 2022

Gotta find me this. Need a change from ginger cookies and kedeem tea biscuits, and Kismi was a good candy too! Cinnamon in biscuits is ❤️ — पूर्णिमा 🌝 (@purnimchand) November 20, 2022

This one is nice too. Some innovation by Parle-G. pic.twitter.com/gOtWvX3kUZ — Damien A (@DamienA0709) November 20, 2022