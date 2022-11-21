In this ever-changing world, where chocolate momos and other pointless fusions are a thing, it’s difficult to let go of the good old food. Not to be THAT person, but “our times were better” – and things like dipping and dropping Parle-G in chai, made up for simple pleasures.
I was today years old when I found out that a hybrid between kismi toffees and Parle-G biscuits exists. After endless scrolling on Twitter, there it was – a post about the “dal chini cinnamon” biscuits. And well, it does bring a sense of nostalgia looking at things that were a bigger part of our childhood than we think they were.
Other than the “cinnamon” redundancy and the fact that fusions are scary, this seems like something that would totally make millennials happy. Twitter is certainly excited about this revelation.