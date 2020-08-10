Everything in this world gets old with time except for one thing - our love for Parle-G biscuits.

For millions of Indians, it's not just a biscuit but an emotion, a comfort food.

Apparently, the story behind its making is also an interesting one. Recently, a Twitter user shared the story of Parle-G and it has received a lot of love from Indians. Here's how the story goes.

The founder of Parle owned a tailoring shop in Mumbai, when he was 18. 

In 1929, Mohanlal Dayal bought and refurbished a decrepit, old factory to manufacture confectionery and named it 'House of Parle' after the suburb it was located in - Vile Parle.

Its first product was an orange candy that was soon followed by other confectioneries and toffees. However, it was only 10 years later that it began its biscuit making operations.

The company baked its first biscuit - Parle Gluco - in 1939.

At that time, biscuits were mostly consumed by Britishers and upper class Indians and Parle's affordable and tasty biscuits soon became a hit among masses.

However, in 1947, after the partition, and the ousting of the British, India faced a severe shortage of wheat and the production of Parle Gluco biscuits had to stop for a while. The company then started making barley biscuits.

Later, other competitor brands like Britannia entered the business of glucose biscuits and Parle Gluco started losing its sales. This was when the company thought of coming up with new packaging.

The biscuit didn't just get all-new packaging; but also a new name: Parle-G.

Later, the brand was also endorsed by the Indian superhero - Shaktimaan and there was no looking back.

From 'G Maane Genius' and 'Hindustan ki Taakat' to 'Roko Mat, Toko Mat', Parle- G’s fun yet relatable ads made it everyone's go-to biscuit.

It became the perfect accompaniment to our evening chai and also came to our rescue when we went broke.

And, for the first time in almost 82 years, Parle-G recorded the highest ever sales in the months of March, April and May, during the recent coronavirus lockdown.  

