Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. A good, healthy breakfast speeds up your metabolism. While some people choose a heavy breakfast, a few of them skip it and go straight for brunch. Now, there have been several food wars on social media as per diversity and culture, where people have debated about their favorite meals. Like the times when we covered how Kolkata street food is better than Delhi one. You may or may not agree to it, but the food wars doesn’t seem to end.

Source: Gifer

Someone on Twitter referred to Poha Jalebi as ‘best breakfast’. And it has started a debate on the platform.

Representational image. Source: Cook’s Hideout

A Twitter user, @GabbarSingh, shared a picture of a plate containing poha (flattened rice) with namkeen, chopped onions and jalebi on top. Going by the picture, it looks similar to Madhya Pradesh’s style poha which is mostly famous in Indore and Bhopal.

“Sorry South India, this is the best breakfast,” the tweet reads.

Here’s the post:

Sorry south India, this is the best breakfast pic.twitter.com/f4lCH5kIrU — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 7, 2023

Twitterati are having mixed reactions over this opinion:

Many netizens came up with their own versions of ‘best breakfast’. Kachori, poori sabzi, chole kulche, thepla, aloo parantha, lucchi, dosa sambhar, idli, wada, you name it, the tweets mentioned below have everything that people like for breakfast.

Sorry North India, this is the best breakfast https://t.co/lb3z0pNw0R pic.twitter.com/0MdCM4dHvy — S U R E N 🔪 (@Jerry_twitts) June 8, 2023

Sorry but this is the best breakfast..❤️

Retweet if you agree 👍 https://t.co/fCsJh5jOcV pic.twitter.com/lnUl23dhqm — Samridhi Singh 🇮🇳 (@Samridhi0305) June 7, 2023

Nothing beats Dahi Jalebi as breakfast 🤤🤤 https://t.co/J6OwM20qiE pic.twitter.com/xel9x3XrKO — Open Letter (@openletteryt) June 7, 2023

Sorry, whole India. But , this is the best breakfast ever. https://t.co/Qa5ws3vAoI pic.twitter.com/hI8vZ4uDke — Harshitha (@harshithavk_) June 7, 2023

Sorry Rest of India, Odisha has this best breakfast, lunch, evening snacks, dinner 😃 https://t.co/fIJM7rVQSB pic.twitter.com/Qxyb3KzgvV — Priyam🍴 (@badmashtoka) June 7, 2023

aloo paratha, ghee and chai combo can shut up all the quotes and replies single handedly https://t.co/Qn7GeW6W6S — 🍄 (@stfueanam) June 7, 2023

Here are some more reactions:

ADVERTISEMENT

While some agreed to the Twitter user who posted the picture, others wondered about the combination of onion and jalebi.

not to offend the south India but poha jalebi is elite 👀 https://t.co/RTXiqPqITV — ⚫ | Jahaan (@JaneJahaanI3feb) June 8, 2023

poha and jilebi were the only reason i used to choose north indian mess lol https://t.co/DQJHtgjB72 — budugu (@frootinotcutie) June 7, 2023

Missing Indore ke pohe a lil extra

today ❤️ https://t.co/g3E9qhzzXw pic.twitter.com/KYaVVHNqxM — ☁️ (@whyyamihereomg) June 7, 2023

Who eats evening snacks for breakfast https://t.co/oI8dNITiLX — Item (@ltemboyy_) June 7, 2023

No there are only two best breakfasts



1. Paratha with Dahi

2. Idli and chutney https://t.co/iXnSNLg8Kj — 𑘎𑘹𑘫𑘪𑘟𑘹𑘪𑘨𑘰𑘪 | केशवदेव (@keshavadevarao) June 7, 2023

Nahin! With all due respect🙏, this reminds me of the phrase: ‘Bandar kya jaane adrak ka swaad!’ https://t.co/4QUZEcD7wz — kripal amanna (@kripalamanna) June 7, 2023

I am a North Indian and this is worst possible breakfast to ever exist https://t.co/gKWT693Dup — Connie Nikas (@BickleDiaries) June 7, 2023

be for real??? i mean i love poha with tari but nothing can beat dosa chutney as a breakfast. https://t.co/o4m1ilEf8M — vishu 🛹 (@superhbics) June 7, 2023

Poha I love it though I am from south. But definitely no to jalebi subah subah. Anyway south has the best breakfast https://t.co/ul9BmALHiB — Subramanya 🇮🇳 (@subbu_vasista) June 8, 2023

Overrated poha and unhealthy jalebi for breakfast and calling it the best breakfast roflmao! https://t.co/aMxL5J67eG — HarveySpector (@PoolaShirt) June 8, 2023

Be it from East, West, North, or South, I am just looking for good taste. Which is your favourite breakfast, peeps?